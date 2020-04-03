Google, what wants you to wash your hands with a fun doodle to avoid possible contagions from the coronavirus (Covid-19), is preparing to launch on the market, as it happened last year, a new device aimed at the mid-range: the Google Pixel 4a. The Mountain View company works on different improvements of its functions and services for its users, and now it has a new tool that allows you to transform your photos into works of art.

The big G has released Art Transfer, a new tool that allows you to turn any photograph into a work of art, as the company itself indicates in a publication on its official blog. “From the bold twisting movement in Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, to Frida Kahlo’s confident and surreal brushstrokes, many famous artists have instantly recognizable styles. Now you can use these styles to transform your own photos“, Can be read in the statement. It is a new feature the Google Arts & Culture application that allows to apply the characteristics of known works in the images of the users.

To be able to test this new function of Google Arts & Culture, all you have to do is open the Camera menu in the bottom bar of the app and select “Art Transfer”. At that time, and after taking or uploading a photograph, the tool lets you choose from dozens of masterpieces to transfer their styles to user images. Also, while the transformation is taking place, Google shares a fun fact or fact about the chosen artwork, thus prompting users to learn more about its history.

Art Transfer turns your images into works of art

Art Transfer also allows further customizationSo you can use the scissor icon to select which part of the image you want a style to apply to. Google has taken advantage of its statement to thank cultural institutions around the world, such as the National Gallery of the United Kingdom and the MOA Museum of Art in Japan, which have helped the company to present artists like van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch or Leonardo da Vinci in your new tool.

As for the operation of Art Transfer, the tool uses an algorithmic model created by Google IA. In this way, when a photo is taken and a specific artist’s style is selected, this feature not only combines the two or simply overlays the photograph; It also initiates a unique algorithmic recreation of the photo inspired by the specific art style that has been chosen. A process that happens directly from the user’s device and without the help of the cloud. Undoubtedly, it is a tool to give color and another life to the images that we have stored in our terminals, and to have a good time creating ‘art’ during quarantine.

