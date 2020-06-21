Transferring your Facebook photos to the cloud is much easier than you think.

Downloading all your photos from Facebook is a quick and easy process, but what if you want to keep them without consuming space on your device? The best option is to transfer them to Google Photos, an image storage platform in the cloud where you can save all your photos without affecting the memory of the phone.

Transferring Facebook photos to Google Photos was already possible, but in late 2019 the social network introduced a new tool that allows this transfer of information in just 5 steps. If you dare to store your Facebook images in the Google Photos cloud, we explain how to do it from your Android mobile.

How to transfer your Facebook photos to Google Photos in 5 easy steps

Although this Facebook photo transfer tool was announced in late 2019, wasn’t available to all users until mid 2020, as explained by the company of Mark Zuckerberg. Fortunately, all Facebook users can now access this function to safely save all their images in Google Photos.

At the moment, the Google service is the only one to which all images – including videos – can be transferred, although other options are expected to be added in the future. Without further delay, we will explain what are the 5 steps you must follow to transfer all your Facebook photos to Google Photos from your Android mobile.

Open Facebook on your Android and click on the button Menu, represented by three horizontal lines in the upper right corner. Click on Configuration and Privacy and, in the menu that appears, select Setting.

On the new page, scroll down until you find and select the option Transfer a copy of your photos or videos, included in the Your information on Facebook section.

Enter your password in order to continue the process.

Click on Choose destination and select the option Google Photos. In the next box, choose Photos or Videos depending on the information you want to transfer to Google Photos. When you have selected both options, click Next. To continue, you will have to grant Facebook the necessary permissions to access your Google Photos library.

Click on the button Confirm transfer and it will start sending your Facebook photos to Google Photos.

Once the transfer of the photographic files is finished, Facebook will notify you to warn you. Depending on the number of images you have on the social platform, the shipment may take more or less. Whatever you expect, this is a good feature to make sure that your Facebook photos are kept safe in the Google Photos cloud.

To finish, we take this opportunity to remind you that you can also save your WhatsApp photos and videos in the cloud with Google Photos, Another good way to take advantage of this free Google tool and unlimited storage for high-quality images.

The best cheats for Android are on Andro4all, discover more cheats in our special section!

Follow Andro4all