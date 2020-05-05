         How to transfer your Facebook photos to Google Photos from your mobile

The photos you uploaded to Facebook do not have to stay on Facebook. Last year, the company announced that it was joining the Data Transfer Project initiative, facilitating transfer your photos to other services like Google Photos. After a period of testing, the tool has been activated in different regions.

With this tool, accessible from the Facebook options, it is very easy transfer your Facebook photos to Google Photos, without the need to download them on one side and upload them on the other. You just need to log in and wait for the service to do the dirty work.

1. Photos or videos?

The first thing you will need is to go to the specific setting on Facebook, officially called Transfer a copy of your photos or videos. As usual, the menu in question is a bit hidden among Facebook settings, so the fastest way to access it directly is using this direct link.

If you are not logged in to Facebook, this will be the first thing you should do after opening the link. Then the first thing you will have to choose is destinyThat is, to which service do you want to send your photos or videos. Choose Google Photos and then you must choose if you want to transfer the photos or videos.

The tool forces you to choose between photos or videosSo, if you want to pass both the photos and the videos, you will have to repeat the process twice: once for the photos and once for the videos.

2. Sign in with Google

Then you should sign in with your google account, by entering your username and password. You will have to grant Facebook permission to add photos to your Google Photos library and, finally, press Confirm transfer to start the process.

3. Patience

It is done. The system has all the information necessary to carry out the process, so that You do not need to do anything else. The photos or videos you had on Facebook will be transferred to Google Photos without the need for you to do anything. If you want, yes, you still have time to stop the process by pressing Stop.

