How to transfer WhatsApp conversations to your new mobile | Technology

If you change your phone, one of the things you may want to keep is the conversations you have in your messaging applications, which means that you will want to keep the chats you have on WhatsApp. Let’s see how you can get it.

The truth is that keeping the conversations on WhatsApp, keeping the same operating system is quite simple, since the way to achieve it is to play with the backup copies of the respective clouds of each system.

The complication comes when the phones are from different operating systems, which leads to fix it with third party apps, since natively there is no way to achieve it, although as we have already told you, work is being done so that in the future chats can be transferred from one system to another from WhatsApp itself.

Let’s see what are the ways we have to spend everything we have talked about with friends and family on WhatsApp when we change our smartphone, but not our phone number.

How are the backups made?

The first thing we have to know is how the backups are made, since if not, we will hardly be able to transfer the chats from one phone to another. If we have an Android device, the copies are made as follows:

We open WhatsApp. Click on the menu button (three vertical dots at the top right of the screen) and enter Settings.

Now let’s Chats At that moment is when we must click on Backup copy for it to be recorded.

This would be the manual way to do the backups. These copies are stored in Google Drive in the case of Android and in iCloud in the case of iPhone terminals. Anyway, we have two very interesting options in WhatsApp, such as:

Automatic saving: This means that we can choose the option Save to Google Drive or Save to iCloud so that this backup is done automatically daily, weekly, monthly or never. Save only with WiFi or with data as well: This option can be interesting for those users who do not have much data in their tariff, since, if they dial only with WiFi, the copy will be made only when they are connected in that way.

Pass conversations between Android and iOS terminals

When we buy a new terminal, but we maintain the same operating system, it will be quite easy to be able to maintain all the chats, since all we have to do is restore our backup copy.

This means that the moment we install WhatsApp on the new smartphone, we will follow some very simple steps and the copy will be recovered automatically:

We open the application newly installed. As we open we must verify phone number, so that they can then send us an SMS with a verification number that we must enter. After this, the option will be automatically indicated Restore so that we can retrieve the chats. We will see that it tells us when that copy was made, so if we have made it moments before changing mobile, it will only take a few minutes. Once restored, they will ask you to put your nick and then (especially if you have many photos) it will recover everything, but you will be able to see the chats you had.

It’s that simple to recover chats on both Android terminals and iPhones, since in both the recovery system is the same, the only thing that changes is where each of the copies is saved in each of the two operating systems.

Transfer chats between iPhone and Android

The real problem comes when we have to pass Android conversations to an iPhone or the other way aroundSince, by using a different system to back up the chats and they are not compatible, they cannot be switched from one to the other yet.

Unless fixed in the near future, currently only we may use third-party applications that allow us such a necessity such as Dr.Fone, which we think works best, although there are others such as Tenorshare WhatsApp Transfer or MobileTrans.

If we use Dr.Fone there is an option that what it does is migrate conversations from one mobile to another, something very interesting, because it does not take long to perform this task and because all the chats are passed directly without the need for any backup, which would cause everything to be much slower.

The steps to follow are as follows, although we must tell you that to perform this task you will have to get the paid version of the program.

We must download and install Dr.Fone on our computer, both Windows and macOS. Now click on Restore Social App. Then we must configure the phones that we want to connect. If we use an Android terminal we must have activated the USB debugging, something that is in the section Developer of the Settings terminal. Dr.fone helps you know how to do it for each brand. In the case of iPhone it is also indicated by the program itself. After connecting both terminals, we must choose WhatsApp in the side panel and then select Transfer WhatsApp messages. In the window where we see both devices we must be sure that each one is in the correct position. That is, the old in Fountain and the new to Destiny. If we see that it is not correct, click on Flip. It only remains to click on To transfer so that the chats and all the files are transferred from the old smartphone to the new one.

In this way, the new terminal will already have the full chats from the old one. Dr.Fone works really well with the only caveat that it is not free for these functions and we will have to pay a few euros to get the most interesting options.

Now you know how you can transfer your conversations from one terminal to another, so you will not have the slightest problem in preserving all WhatsApp chats and their files, something that has become an imperative for many of us.