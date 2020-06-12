First, because of the expensive MMS messages and then through apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or pulling Bluetooth, sharing content from mobile to mobile is something we can do using various apps. But there are brands that allow you to share a photo, a video or a file in one sitting, without going through other functions. Samsung mobiles for example allow it, and Apple devices that use iOS too. In case you do not know it, with the AirDrop function, you can instantly share your photos, videos, documents and much more with other nearby Apple devices.

AirDrop activated

Whether it is from iPhone to iPhone or from iPad to iPod, iPhone to iPad, etc., the first thing is to make sure that the recipient is close and within reach of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. both you and the recipient have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activated, and if either of you has Internet Sharing enabled, disable it. Also check if the recipientor you have your AirDrop configured to receive from Contacts only.

If so, and you are in their Contacts, they must have your email address or mobile phone number on your contact card for AirDrop to work. If you’re not in his contacts, ask him to set AirDrop’s reception settings to Everyone so he can receive the file. To do this go to Settings> General> AirDrop. Or you can also do it from the Control Center:

1- In the iPhone X or a later model, slide down from the top right corner from the screen to open the Control Center. At iPhone 8 or a previous model, slide up from the bottom of the screen.

2- Press firmly or hold the re setting tabd in the upper left corner:

3- Press the blue icon from AirDrop.

4- Next, choose one of these options:

◦ Receive off: you will not receive requests from AirDrop.

◦ Only contacts: only your contacts can see the device.

◦ Everybody: all nearby iOS devices using AirDrop will be able to see your device

If you see Receive off and you can’t press to change it, go to Settings> Usage time> Content and privacy restrictions> Apps allowed and make sure AirDrop is activated.

Sharing content with AirDrop

Open an app, click Share or the Square icon with the up arrow. If you share a photo from the Photos app, you can swipe left or right and select multiple photos. AirDrop user with which you want to share content. Or you can send content via AirDrop between your own Apple devices.

Receive content with AirDrop

When someone shares content with you via AirDrop, u will appearna alert with a preview of the content and you can accept or reject it. If you accept, you will receive the content in the app from which they sent it. For example, the photos will appear in the Photos app, while web pages will do this in Safari. The app links open in the App Store so you can download or buy them.

If you send content with AirDrop to yourself, Like transferring a photo from iPhone to Mac, the option to accept or reject the transfer will not appear. The content will be sent directly to the device. Make sure both devices are signed in with the same Apple ID.