These are the steps to follow to transfer your photos from Google Photos to iCloud on Windows, Mac and iPhone.

Nowadays, change a mobile device for another of better quality it has become an odyssey, even more so if you decide to change the operating system. And is that one of the most common drawbacks when changing mobile (Android or iOS) is the gallery and files stored in it.

Clearly for some this task is the most cumbersome, however, thanks to Google Photos this work becomes relatively easy once the option of photo gallery backup.

Previously we had explained how to transfer photos from iCloud to Android with Google Photos and this time we will show you how to transfer photos from Google Photos to iCloud and so you have both methods available.

How to Transfer Photos from Google Photos to iCloud on Windows and Mac

Keep in mind that the app Google Photos can work perfectly in the iOS ecosystem. However, if you wish stop using Google Photos and permanently switch to the cloud storage system of iCloud, this is what you should do:

You go first Gmail account and enter the photos section, it will show your entire gallery previously saved in the application Google Photos. Now select the photos you want to have in your account iCloudDownload the selected photos. If you don’t know how to do it, just click on the three points located in the upper right part and click on option “Download”.

You will then start the process and each of the selected photos will be downloaded in a .RAR file. At the end, unzip the file and you will immediately have all the downloaded photos on your computer. log in in the application of iCloud and click on the photos iconPress the cloud icon located in the upper right and select each of the photos that you downloaded to your computer, at the end click on “Charge”. Wait an estimated time for the process to be completed and that’s it.

How to Transfer Photos from Google Photos to iCloud on iPhone

To perform these steps it is necessary to have the application Google Photos installed on your iPhone, then do the following:

Launch the Google Photos app from your iPhone. If the application requests activate backup, you should not give access.Locate the section “Albums” in the app. There is stored your Photo gallery, select and hold each of the photos you want save to your iCloudFinally, press the icon “Share” located at the top and select the option “Save images” and ready. All the marked photos will be saved on your mobile and on your iCloud.

Before starting this whole process, consider that the service Google Photos allows you to store up to 15 Gigabytes of files, both photos and videos. Conversely, iCloud it only has 5 Gigabytes free storage.

Now, if you perfectly comply with the characteristics and steps mentioned above, you will be able to transfer photos from Google Photos to iCloud No problem. If you liked this article, do not forget to take a look at these 2 new Google Photos functions that will surely be very useful in your videos, or better yet, learn how to share your Google Photos photos more easily.

