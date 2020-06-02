Transfer music to iPhone It is a question that some new users of the platform ask themselves. There are numerous ways to introduce the music that we already have in our terminal. Some of them are easier than others, let’s take a look at all of them to decide which one suits us best.

Transfer music to iPhone from computer

If we usually save our music collection on the computer and we want to transfer it to the iPhoneThere is a way to get it through Apple Music on your Mac or iTunes if you have an older Mac or Windows computer. In either case, follow these steps:

Connect your iPhone to the computer through the USB charging cable.

If this is your first time, you probably have to accept the connection between them and indicate that they are trusted devices.

If you have your music stored in a folder and you have not yet put it in Apple Music or iTunes, you must drag it to import it and create your music library.

Now, open the Finder and select your iPhone. Go to the Music section and check the option that allows you to synchronize the music with your device.

A series of options will be displayed, such as moving the entire music library or selecting certain artists, albums, genres or playlists.

To finish transferring music to the iPhone with this method, press Apply for changes to be saved and executed. If you had a lot of music to add, the process will likely take several minutes. When complete, you will have your songs in the Music app on your iPhone.

How to transfer music to iPhone with a cloud music app

It’s been quite a few years since we talked to you about Applesfera about Cloud Music Player, an app developed by a Spanish team. Its main attraction is that we can use different cloud services to save our music files and play it later on the iPhone.

In its paid version for 4.49 euros, it supports services such as Dropbox, Box, Google Drive or One Drive, among others and without limits. Supports formats MP3, M4A, M4B and FLAC. Lists can be created and listened to offline.

Other options of the style are Tunebox, which for 5.49 euros allows you to listen to the music you store in your Dropbox account. These options require you to upload your music first to a cloud service, associate the service with the app and then download and organize your music on the iPhone.

Use a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music

With the move to the cloud, many users have decided to leave their music collections behind. Unless you have a huge and perfectly classified library on your computer, maybe it’s time to make the jump to some service music streaming. These are the most prominent:

Apple music: Apple’s official service, enjoys superior integration on all its devices. It only has a paid version, with 3 months free. Sign up for the Music app on your iPhone for 9.99 euros.

Spotify: it has a free version and 3 months of trial in the premium of 9.99 euros per month. Compatible with CarPlay and Apple Watch.

Amazon Music: If you are a Prime subscriber, you will have 2 million songs at your disposal. There is another payment service with a 3-month trial and a cost of 9.99 euros per month.

Youtube music: For those who like Google services the most, there is YouTube Music. Like the rest, it costs 9.99 euros a month. Of course, it only offers 1 month free trial.

Tidal: an additional service with special emphasis on streaming quality. You only have 1 month trial and a subscription of 9.99 euros per month.

Transferring the music you already have to the iPhone can be more tedious than registering for one of these services. Of course, it gives you greater control in case of have a great library. Or it saves you money if your thing is to listen to an already established collection to which you add little news. In any case, you have quite a few options.

