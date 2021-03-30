How to Transfer and Copy Messages from iPhone to iPhone Easily

Luckily, it is not very difficult to transfer the messages to a new iPhone, as long as we know how to do it. And it is that moving text messages from one device to another is quite simple, since all we have to do is backup Messages, and then proceed to install that backup on our new phone.

In this sense, Apple offers us the possibility of doing it in three different ways, in such a way that it is possible to enable the Messages option in the cloud (which will place all our texts in iCloud), carrying out a backup in iCloud (not to be confused with the previous option), or make a backup copy on a Mac or PC.