Although you cannot migrate your conversations from WhatsApp to Signal, this is what you must do to move all your chats from one app to another.

How to transfer all your WhatsApp chats to Signal

What is Signal and what are its advantages?

Before explaining to you how it is possible transfer the chats of your WhatsApp groups to SignalIt is important to know a little about this application and what are its main advantages or characteristics that distinguish it from other similar ones.

As is evident, Signal is an application of instant messaging created in 2013 and currently presents itself as a very strong competition to WhatsApp.

Now, what makes special or different Signal is that it is focused on offering maximum privacy to its users, making it practically impossible to intercept their communications.

In addition, it is a non-profit app, which means that you do not charge for the use of the services of your platform, without forgetting that you do not sell or exchange the information of its users To thirds.

Signal Features

Count with one end-to-end encryption Through the Open Whispers Systems system, making all chats, calls and video calls are encrypted, preventing anyone from accessing them other than the people involved in the conversation. sending and receiving messages by unknown contacts, showing the registered telephone number and the day of the last connection. It is developed in a open source system, so that anyone can access the source code and verify that there is no loss of information or that data can be stolen. From the beginning it appears safe, since it request a PIN code (which is encrypted) to protect your account from unwanted logins by third parties. It does not require too many additional permissions, since you only give access to the camera to send photos or the storage permission to send files and photos saved on the cell phone.A complete application in every way, since it allows you to share all kinds of multimedia files, create groups, make voice and video calls, send voice notes and more. It has great device compatibility, so you can install it on mobile phones Android and iOS, as well as on your Windows or Mac computer with its desktop app.

Differences between Signal and WhatsApp

In general, these are two instant messaging applications that share many characteristics and in many cases, they have more similarities than differences.

However, going into detail, there are points to highlight that mark a distance between the two and we will tell you about them below.

Signal collects much less information than WhatsApp

For example, Signal just use your phone number when you sign up. So the information they have about you is very limited. For its part, WhatsApp asks you access to more than 15 sections, including your phone number, contacts, approximate location, email, payment information, ID of your device and more. Not forgetting that it shares this data with the Facebook conglomerate of companies.

WhatsApp is more popular than Signal

This is a reality that we cannot escape, currently WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application of the moment and surpasses Signal for more than 2 billion active users, while Signal barely exceeds 500 million.

If you are a constant user of video calls, in each situation there are positive and negative aspects. On the one hand, WhatsApp supports video calls with up to 50 people simultaneously, but does not offer end-to-end encryption for these types of calls.

As to SignalAlthough the number of members is more limited, it does offer greater security with its end-to-end encryption. It already depends on you.

The interface in both cases is very simple and intuitive to use

WhatsApp is more focused on the general public, so you will find different more “creative” sections such as statuses or the possibility of sending animated GIFs, something that in Signal not available.

Steps to transfer all your WhatsApp chats to Signal

If you want to keep your group or individual chats, on WhatsApp there is a very simple way to keep your protected conversations in other messaging services such as Telegram or Signal.

The only difference is that when exporting, the text will arrive through a .txt file accompanied by your videos, images, photos or audios. If you want to know how to do it, follow these steps:

Enter the application of WhatsApp from your mobile Android or iOSGo to an individual or group chat. Click on the three vertical dots that appear in the upper right part of the window. Look for the options “More> Export Chat”.

An alternate window will appear where it will ask “No Files” or “Include Files”. Select according to your preferences, then select the platform where you want pass all your WhatsApp chats, be it Telegram, Facebook, Gmail, Drive …

If you send it to Telegram, just copy the link, videos and images and share to a specific chat of Signal. You could also copy the text and paste it into a Signal chat directly, but text messages have a character limit, so it would be in parts.

How to transfer WhatsApp groups to Signal

Alright, now that you know a little more about Signal and how pass all your WhatsApp chats to another platform, it’s time to tell you how you can transfer your groups from WhatsApp to Signal.

Being two different platforms, it is not possible “copy and paste” groups from one to another. This does not mean that it is impossible, it simply requires an impractical method. Even so, we tell you.

On your mobile go to the app Signal and create a new group. Now, choose the participants of the same, although with one is enough to start. Next, customize the group by placing name and image and accept to start chatting. Click on the group name> Group link. Once the link is generated, press the share icon, copy and paste it in the whatsapp group or you can share it directly from Signal. At this point, we recommend enable the option to approve requests, so that not everyone who has that link can join and you can control access to the group.

Now, it only remains that the WhatsApp group members join the new group created in Signal and thus continue sharing as if nothing had happened.

Signal vs WhatsApp vs Telegram: why is the former more secure?

Unfortunately the information in the above group it is not possible to pass it to Signal unless you do the export that we discussed previously. Still, the important thing is that all members will be together in the same space. Now tell us what you think of this information.

