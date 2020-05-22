The change is underway: Google is already leaving behind its Play Music service to focus all its attention on YouTube Music. Just like the company does, Google Play Music users should also start to forget and make the jump to the new platform, to which they can now transfer all the music that they had stored in the old Google music service.

To boost the use of YouTube Music, in addition to pre-installing it on all Android devices, Google has decided to implement a button in its app that facilitates the transfer of all the music you had in Google Play Music. Step by step, we explain what you need to do to switch to YouTube Music without losing all purchases, playlists and other content that you had accumulated on the platform that will disappear throughout 2020.

How to transfer your music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music

YouTube Music is postulated as a music streaming platform with great potential, with a Google behind it that is strongly committed to making it one of the leaders along with Spotify and Apple Music. To achieve this, YouTube Music must know how to convince the public, especially those users who use the Google music service that is about to disappear.

The American company has set to work to enable the transfer of users from one service to another. Aware that the important thing is to facilitate the transfer of music, Google has created a very useful function for users to go “to their new homes” without any problem.

If you are one of the Google Play Music users who wants to switch to YouTube Music, pay attention, because we explain how to transfer all your music from one service to another in just two steps.

1st- Download e install the YouTube Music app on your Android mobile or tablet. Once installed, open it.

2nd- When accessing YouTube Music, you should see a screen that encourages you to transfer all the music you have added to Google Play Music. For it, click on the “Transfer” button that appears in the lower right corner of the screen. Automatically, the transfer of your entire music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music will begin, including all your purchases, songs and albums that you marked as “like” and “don’t like”, playlists, selected stations and other personal preferences.





Depending on the amount of content you have on Google Play Music, the transfer to YouTube Music will take more or less. Once the process is finished, Google will notify you with an email and a notification. In addition, you will be able to notice it because the personal recommendations made by the platform will be updated based on the music transferred from Google Play Music.

This function may not yet be available on your Android mobile or tablet, but will come progressively to facilitate that all those users who used Google Play Music can seamlessly transition to the company’s new music service. In addition to this useful button, you should know that YouTube Music also wants to attract your attention with the launch of personalized playlists that, inevitably, are very reminiscent of Spotify.

