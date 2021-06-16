How to train the vagus nerve

Share

Our body has more than 30 nerves. Through them, our brain is informed of everything that happens in the organs. Our brain loves to be informed of everything.

Today I want to talk to you about a very special and important nerve: the vagus nerve.

It is the longest nerve in our body, it is born in the brain stem, where the spinal cord ends and the oldest areas of the brain begin. Takes care of automatic functions that allow us to live. This nerve has two branches, one for the right side of the body and one for the left side.

Don’t be fooled by its name, because this nerve it’s not lazy at all.

Its name comes from the Latin “vagus”, which means wanderer, explorer or vagabond. The first doctors who studied this nerve decided to call it that because its connections span almost all organs.

Among the functions of this overactive nerve, are found: regulating the heartbeat, the rate at which we breathe, being able to swallow food, controls hunger and satiety, contraction and dilation of blood vessels, digestion, coordinates the detoxification of the liver and kidneys the production of saliva and tears, blinking, dilation and contraction of the pupils, sexual arousal and urination.

In those patients who have drug-resistant epilepsies, a vagus nerve stimulator. The objective is that this device is activated at the moment when an epileptic crisis is taking place, to stop it.

Malfunction of the vagus nerve

Usually this nerve works well, but sometimes it can stop working properly because some of our bodily functions are altered, including …

To breathe: Dysfunctional breathing sends erroneous information to the vagus nerve and impairs its function. In the 21st century, we tend to breathe shallowly, without using the full capacity of our lungs. And this sends the information that we are stressed and there is a threat around us. Stress alters the function of the vagus nerve.

Dysfunctional heart rate: One of the functions of the vagus nerve is to regulate the rate at which your heart beats. Heart rate variability (the time that elapses between one heartbeat and the next) is an indicator of physical and emotional health, so the higher your heart rate variability, the healthier you are. The lower your heart rate (fewer beats per minute), the stronger your vagus nerve.

The voice: A sign that the vagus nerve is not working properly is a monotonous tone of voice, with hardly any changes, rises and falls in tone throughout a conversation or when asking questions.

Digestion: The vagus nerve controls the entire digestive process. Problems with digestion, constipation or diarrhea, can be signs that the vagus nerve is not working optimally.

Microbiome: If the colony of bacteria that lives in your intestine is not adequate or does not work well, the vagus nerve will not receive well the information it collects from this area of ​​your body. And the microbiota is very important for your emotional health.

Stress: Chronically keeping the body in a state of high stress causes the vagus nerve to not function optimally.

Training our vagus nerve

We can train our vagus nerve to get stronger and we can do it consciously.

Abdominal breathing: The vagus nerve takes information from your lungs and a good way to exercise your lungs, heart and vagus nerve is through abdominal breathing.

This breathing consists of taking all the air that you breathe in towards the bottom of the lungs, which will cause your diaphragm to flatten and your abdomen to inflate. To breathe out, you must empty your lungs from the bottom up, bringing your abdomen inwards, at which point your diaphragm will return to its normal bridge shape.

To learn this breathing technique and many others, you can download a free guide with 6 express breathing techniques. You just have to click here.

Sleep routine: Deep and restful sleep is what keeps the vagus nerve in shape and prepares you to face a new day full of activity. Some guidelines that you can follow are: have clear schedules at bedtime, rest for at least 8 hours, avoid eating a few hours before going to sleep, avoid exposing yourself to the light of the backlit screens of mobile devices before sleep, sleep on your right side so that the heart works better.

Sing, hum: The vagus nerve also runs through the larynx and vocal cords. When you stimulate the muscles on which this nerve sits, you are training it and making it stronger. When you sing and recite, the muscles of the larynx are activated, they vibrate and send information to the vagus nerve. Another way to strengthen it is by chanting the mantra “OM”.

Laugh: Laughing is very necessary, especially when we live in a world as stressed, anxious and sad as the one we sometimes live in. Laughter exercises the vagus nerve because when we laugh, we have to regulate our breathing and we usually use the diaphragm.

Live in the present: Regulate your emotions, modify your negative thoughts, reduce your stress and anxiety, take time for yourself, rest and enjoy every moment of your life. All of these things will strengthen your vagus nerve and change your life as well.

Now you know … you can strengthen your vagus nerve from within