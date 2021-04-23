How to track the ‘plus-up’ or supplemental check the IRS is sending



December 31, 2021 is the IRS deadline to send all payments for the third stimulus check.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed in early April that it began distributing the first round of the “plus-up” stimulus checks. Direct payments are used to supplement if you have received an amount of money less than what corresponds to you in the recent round of the $ 1,400 stimulus check.

To see if you have an “additional” payment or a ‘plus-up’ check on the way, you will need to use the IRS “Get My Payment” tracking tool.

Total about two million of these payments have been sent to people who had already received money from the third stimulus check. In most cases, the payment was made because you recently filed your tax return and indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic changed your income and therefore you are entitled to receive direct help of $ 1,400.

The IRS noted that it will continue to send the supplemental or ‘plus-up’ payments periodically until everyone who is entitled to them has received their money.

When will the next additional payment or ‘plus-up’ arrive?

As the IRS resolves back filing tax returns, it will notify more people who are eligible for supplemental payments. To maintain that stream of eligible beneficiaries, the tax agency confirmed that it will continue to make the ‘plus-up’ payments on an ongoing basis.

On April 7, the IRS sent the first batch of supplemental payments or ‘plus-up’ checks where more than 1.2 million people received payments totaling $ 2 billion. The second batch was shipped on April 14, and around 700,000 people received a total of $ 1.2 billion. The latest batch was shipped on Wednesday and included more than 1 million payments worth $ 2 billion.

The IRS will continue to make payments at regular intervals. The text of the recent stimulus bill gives the IRS until December 31, 2021 as the deadline to complete the distribution of all payments related to the third stimulus check.

