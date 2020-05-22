Do you know that moment when you look at the look of the home walls and don’t like what you see? The desire to change everything soon starts, starting with the colors of the walls of the room, but the question that may arise is how to paint the wall? It is not so easy, but neither is it a seven-headed bug, so let’s give you some important tips for you who want to learn how to paint a wall.

How to paint already painted wall? How to paint wall with roller? How to paint wall with texture? How to paint plaster wall? There are several doubts on how to paint the wall, so it is necessary to seek some important information before starting to have an incredible result. Researching the differences in how to paint a wall is essential, because each must have an appropriate treatment even before the paint application begins.

1. How to paint the wall? It is possible to paint a room of your own and thus leave the environment to your face – Photo: Vix

Photo: Viva Decora

How to paint a wall: What does it take?

There are some materials necessary for any type of wall painting in an environment such as wool roll, paint application tray, brushes of different sizes, wall paper, spatula, putty, acrylic sealer, paint of the preferred color and products of cleaning. These are some of the materials used in painting rooms in general, so it is important to make a list of what you really need to use in the environment you chose to change.

2. Choosing the right painting materials is an important step in how to paint the wall – Photo: Blog Amoedo

Photo: Viva Decora

Step by step how to paint wall

There is a correct sequence of how to paint a wall, following this order step by step is important so that the result comes out as expected and your walls look incredible. The correct sequence of how to paint the wall and the environment in general are:

First paint the ceiling;

Then paint the walls;

Then paint doors and windows of the environment;

Finally, paint the baseboards (if necessary).

An important tip, before starting any painting in the room, it is necessary to organize the space, cover the floor with old newspapers and cover the objects with old sheets or cloths, this is necessary so that the furniture and floor of the place are protected from paint splashes. that occur during painting. Now, let’s take a step by step on how to paint a wall:

Sand the walls

It is always important to sand the walls with sandpaper, this procedure serves to level the wall and not leave those excess plaster that can be visible after painting. Sandpaper 220 or 240 are the finest and should be used if your wall is firm and without excess plaster. Sandpaper 80 or 100, which is thicker, should be used in cases where this gap is larger and thicker.

3. The first step on how to paint a wall is to sand its surface – Photo: Fabras Abrasivos

Photo: Viva Decora

Apply the sealer

The sealer is an important component in the step by step of how to paint a wall, as it will serve as a preparatory layer for the paint. It regularizes the wall and prevents the finish from being stained and consequently the fixing of the wall paint is not adequate, thus impairing the result of the painting. The sealer must be applied with the wool roller, using up and down movements, and must be carried out on all the walls to be painted.

4. The next step on how to paint the wall is to apply the sealer – Photo: Clube das tintas

Photo: Viva Decora

Using spackle

The plaster must be used on the walls to level these surfaces before applying paint, because the product makes the area uniform and helps to reduce paint consumption, as it decreases the porosity of the wall. The putty should be applied with a trowel and a spatula in the corners. After application you should let the product dry for two to three hours, if necessary, use the sandpaper again.

5. The third step on how to paint the wall is to pass the dough – Photo: Hometeka

Photo: Viva Decora

Ink first hand

In this step it is important that you read the instructions in the chosen paint can, because there is information on how to dilute and mix so that the paint is uniform and in the chosen shade. Put the mixture in the tray and use the wool roller for the application, avoid soaking the roller, make back and forth movements until it covers the entire chosen wall.

6. The first hand of paint is also an important step on how to paint the wall – Photo: O painter consultancy

Photo: Viva Decora

Second hand paint

In many cases it is necessary to apply a second hand of paint, being recommended four hours after the first application. In that case how to paint the wall? It follows the same principle as the first application, make movements back and forth carefully, redoubling the care in the corners of the room’s walls and finally, waiting to dry.

7. As well as the second hand of paint for a good finish on how to paint the wall – Photo: Hometeka

Photo: Viva Decora

Extra tips on how to paint a wall

Above we show the correct way to paint a wall, but we decided to gather some extra tips for specific cases of how to paint a wall, so you can have an incredible result in these situations too.

How to paint already painted wall

A doubt that may be going through your mind now, how to paint a wall already painted? Calm down, let’s help you! When painting an already painted wall, the important thing is to always remove the old layers of paint that are poorly painted. It is necessary to remove all the paint that is peeling, then it’s time to sand the wall until it becomes uniform.

Then you need to clean the dust left on the walls, with a broom and a damp cloth, this is easily resolved, then just follow the steps of a normal painting, use the sealer, putty to level the surface and finally apply the chosen paint , without secrets.

8. It is also possible to paint a wall already painted – Photo: Ipacor tintas

Photo: Viva Decora

How to paint wall with texture

Textured walls are beautiful in any environment, but require special care when painting. So, how to paint wall with texture? There are two ways to paint a wall with texture, with a brush or wool roller. The step-by-step instructions on how to paint a wall must be followed, but what changes are the ways of applying the paint chosen on the surface.

If you choose a brush, choose one with wide, soft bristles, start applying the paint in a diagonal direction, then in the other, this movement is perfect for covering any textured part.

But, how to paint the wall with the roller? In this case the textured wall can be more laborious, but it is still possible. Soak the roller with the chosen paint and apply it to the wall with overlapping movements, if you notice that there are still places where the paint has not penetrated properly, make applications in “V” shape movements followed by vertical strokes on the surface. The tip on how to paint wall with textures roller is to be patient, but the result is incredible.

9. Special care is needed when painting a textured wall – Photo: Outsourcing

Photo: Viva Decora

How to paint plaster wall

Doubts also arise when it comes to painting plaster walls, so let’s explain how it should be done. Before applying the paint it is necessary to level and plug some holes that may have appeared on the surface, in this case materials such as plaster or pre-mixed clay should be used with a spatula, use the sandpaper to leave the wall smooth after letting it dry that application.

After cleaning the wall to remove dust and dirt, you can apply the sealer, as this will be able to seal the areas that are faded in the plaster. Then with a roller, apply the first hand of paint, always moving in the same direction, without pressing the roller too hard. Let the plaster wall dry and pass the second hand of paint for a better finish.

10. Plaster walls follow the same steps as a concrete wall – Photo: Casa Um Como

Photo: Viva Decora

After these super tips and step by step on how to paint the wall you are ready for this mission, so now it’s time to research and search for the best materials to use when renovating your home. But remember, it is always important to look for references and if your idea is a big change, maybe looking for a specialized workforce is the best choice.

* Text by Suellen Brandão

