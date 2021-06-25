How to test Windows 11 before anyone else

Do you want to try Windows 11? This is what you need to do in order to receive the latest version of Windows on your PC before anyone else.

Windows 11 is now official, and among its many novelties, it includes the ability to install and run Android applications on the PC, thanks to the integration of the Amazon App Store in the Microsoft Store, and the emulation technology provided by Intel.

Even if Windows 11 will begin to arrive at the first computers at the end of the yearBefore that time comes, all those who so wish will be able to test Windows 11 on their computers thanks to the Windows Insider program.

If you are willing to venture out and try the latest Windows news before anyone else, we are going to explain how you can prepare your computer to receive the update to Windows 11.

1. Sign up for the Windows Insider program

The first step is extremely simple. All you need to do is access the Windows Insider program website, and register with your Microsoft email address.

Note that You must use the same Microsoft email account that you have associated with your computer.

If you want you can also sign up for the Windows Insider program from your computer, accessing “Settings”> “Updates and security”> “Windows Insider program”

2. Check that your PC meets the necessary requirements

Like every Windows update, Windows 11 imposes a series of requirements that the computer must meet in order to install the latest version of the operating system.

To check if your computer is compatible with Windows 11, you may download the free Health Check app

When you have downloaded it, you just have to run it, and it will tell you if your device is compatible, or not, with the new version of Windows.

If you don’t have your computer handy, you can know if it is compatible just taking a look at the requirements table provided by Microsoft:

Minimum system requirementsGraphic cardDirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphicsScreen> 9 ″ with HD resolution (720p)Internet connectionWindows 11 Home requires a Microsoft account and Internet connectivity

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that, in case your pc is not compatible, Microsoft has confirmed that those who are already part of the Insider program and have installed previous trial versions, they will be able to test Windows 11 even though its proper functioning is not entirely assured.

3. Install Windows 11

The Insider version of Windows 11 will be available later this summer. Once you can download, if you have registered our team within the program, the update will arrive automatically and it will download as a normal update.

