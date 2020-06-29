The new bar arrives to replace the now defunct Chrome Duet.

For years, Google has experimented with different ways of making the interface of Google Chrome for mobile a much more accessible and convenient, and above all, more comfortable considering the new formats of smartphone screens. To do this, at the time he decided to implement Chrome Duet, an interface format that divided the application into three elements: a search bar located at the top, the content window in the center, and a second toolbar located in the bottom of the screen. However, the company decided abandon your plans to make this redesign a reality not many months ago.

Now, Google seems to want to somehow revive the essence of Chrome Duet through a new tab bar that, as they explain in Android Police, it could reach the mobile browser very soon after it was discovered for the first time in May, although at the time it was hidden in the code, and it was not possible to activate it. Now, instead, it is already possible try this new format.

This is how the new Chrome tab bar works

As usual with this type of functions, the new Chrome tab bar not yet enabled by default nor available to everyone. In order to use it, it is necessary to download the beta version of Chrome for Android and access the experimental options menu or browser flags, from where it is necessary to activate the option available through the address under these lines:

chrome: // flags / # enable-conditional-strip

Once the option is activated, it will be necessary restart the browser to apply the changes. In this way, we will see a tab bar displayed at the bottom of the screen browser, with circular icons representing each of the open pages, and two side buttons that allow you to close the current tab or open a new one – at the moment, there is no way to close all open tabs quickly. In the animated image below these lines, its operation can be seen in more detail:

The bar in question has a design very similar to that of the groups of tabs that Google introduced in the browser some time ago, both in the mobile version and in the desktop edition.

Since the option is hidden and deactivated by default, it is very likely that its operation is not yet expected by Google. In our tests, we have seen how the bar disappeared or did not show open tabs on certain occasions. Fortunately, once activated, it is possible to disable this option easily from the browser’s flags menu.

The Google Chrome version 84 It should be released in the coming weeks, and it is likely that, if no problems arise in its development, this new mode of navigation between tabs will be included in the future update of the most used mobile browser. Meanwhile, you will have to settle for the beta version of Chrome, available to download through the Google Play Store.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co