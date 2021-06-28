How to tell if your elderly cat is staying healthy

Signs of healthy aging

In addition to checking the most common health problems in cats, scientists have discussed the various signs of disease in pets. For example, in terms of cognitive abilities, they consider that a healthy cat does not show symptoms of disorientation, sleep disturbances or changes in daily activity.

The impact of this work on defining healthy aging is expected to be twofold. On the one hand, provide evaluation criteria for use by veterinarians who wish to provide the best possible medical care for cats aging household. And on the other hand, to provide a focal point to initiate future clinical investigations. For example, to analyze the effects of specific interventions in elderly cats.

To date, there was a great dearth of research on feline aging. Now, thanks to this project, the authors hope further study in the years to come.