How to teach your dog to paw

Your dog can only paw you if he is sitting up. So if you have not yet learned to sit you should guide him to learn. It is important that you do not reward him with treats at this time, since the idea is to teach him to give the paw, not to sit down.

First, you will have to show the snack to your dog. Put it in front of his nose and, once you have his attention, tuck the snack in your fist. Next, give the command ‘paw’ to ask your pet to give you the paw. You will have to tell him while holding the treat in front of him.

Once your dog realizes that you have a snack in hand, he will surely try to get it. So when I lift my leg to try to get the snack You must reward him and give him loving words. In addition, it is essential that you have patience and that you practice this command several times until your furry understands it.