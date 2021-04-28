How to teach my child to read through the Glifing method

To generate reading skills, there are effective learning methods, such as the Glifin method. East consists of the use of educational games through electronic devices, such as tablets or computers, so that little ones learn more easily.

What does it consist of

It is a method that helps the little ones to learn to read, but above all, it contributes to improving reading skills in those who have reading difficulties.

The method, through games and in a fun way, will help your child overcome difficulties in learning to read. Photo Shutterstock

The method consists of using electronic devices to motivate little ones, through a series of games and in a playful way, to read. Thus, children have to carry out a series of activities that will motivate them.

In other words, the Glifing method is designed in the form of a video game with the purpose of creating a motivating and fun atmosphere that encourages your child’s participation to achieve the desired goal.

In this way, your little one will have the necessary tools to help him overcome the difficulties he has in terms of reading development.

How does it apply

To apply this learning method It is necessary to visit a specialist in the area of ​​psychopedagogy who is also specialized in this method. After a preliminary evaluation, he adapts the system and personalizes it according to the child’s needs.

In this way, your child will have access to the games on their own device, in such a way that they interact and learn. At the same time, you will be away from the pressure of being around other people and your classmates.

In many cases, the pressure of having to be in front of a teacher and peers makes the child more stressed and does not end up improving their literacy skills.

With this method, your son or daughter can learn from home or anywhere. Of course, time is essential for you to develop your skills. It is recommended that you interact with the Glifing method activities 4 hours a day for 4 days a week.

Profits

The results obtained from various tests have shown the effectiveness of this method. Reading skills improve progressively, and this motivates children to keep learning.

The question is knowing how to apply the method and do it on time. In this sense, if you see that your child has reading problems, do not hesitate to seek specialized help.

As time goes by, you have to let him know the changes he will experience and how developing these skills will benefit him in the future.

On the other hand, encourage him to learn, help him take an interest in what he is learning. In this sense, you must lead by example. If he’s wrong, don’t scold or reprimand him. Help him, in a loving and understanding way, to realize his mistakes so that he continues to improve.

You may also like:

When should a child give up the bottle?

What to do if your child suffers from anxiety