Next we will explain how to get hold of a good steed. It is not complicated, but some good advice never hurts.

Where to find horses

horses They appear in herds of two to six members on plains and savannas, that is, in basically flat and green areas with some scattered trees. They are in various colors: white, brown, black, gray, brown, and blond brown, with various markings on the coat, and herds often have similar members. Although finding one is not difficult, if you have any color preference you will have to search. “Data-reactid =” 39 “> Horses appear in herds of two to six members in plains and savannas, that is, in basically flat and green areas with some scattered trees. There are several colors: white, chestnut, black, gray, brown and blond brown, with various markings on the fur, and the herds usually have similar members. Although finding one is not difficult, if you have any preference of color you will have to look for.

You can also find horses in stables within some towns, in case you prefer to steal one instead of looking for it in its natural environment.

How to tame a horse

How to tame a horse in Minecraft

More

How to use a tamed horse

How to tame a horse in Minecraft

Plus

Read more

You already tamed a horse; it’s time to ride it. Find a saddle in a nearby town and put it on your horse to ride around the world. Horses can jump much higher and further than your character. Press and hold the jump button to load a higher jump. A player can use any item while riding a horse.

You can also equip your equine with its own armor. You can create one, find it in certain chests, or purchase it. You can’t enchant their armor (unlike yours), but you can paint it.

Be careful when you go on an adventure on your horse – the armor is not just to make it look handsome; It can be damaged by your enemies.

How to tame a horse in Minecraft appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 92 “> The post How to tame a horse in Minecraft appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.