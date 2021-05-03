How to talk to someone who is not convinced about getting vaccinated against Covid-19

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 vaccine is accessible to the population, there are still people who hesitate to get vaccinated against the virus. To speak with them, it is preferable to take a position that clarifies your doubts about the vaccine, and that mentions the benefits of being vaccinated.

As ABC 30 indicates, citing scientific data on the vaccine from reliable sources is a great way to inform people about its characteristics, and to state that behind it there are many efforts to confirm that it is a safe to use and effective product. .

Generates space to speak, and generates comfort

A person who does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 does not decide not to do it for nothing, there is a cause behind your rejection of the vaccine and it is probably related to a concern or doubt you have about it.

Many people who do not want to be vaccinated feel somewhat self-conscious because they can be approached somewhat aggressively. When this happens, it is difficult for them to be given the solutions or answers they expect from us.

A close example of how useful it is to get vaccinated can be a good tool to help a person recognize the importance of the decision they must make. Photo: Shutterstock

This can be avoided if a comprehensive position is taken in which first to know the causes within the framework of a space of respect and comfort, so that later the reasons why vaccination is necessary can be explained.

Share the reason for your vaccination

If you share the reason why you have been vaccinated or you will be vaccinated, you can make visible in a close and personal way the importance that your immunization against Covid-19 has for you and your environment.

Providing a close example of how useful it is to get vaccinated can serve better than what is reported in the media, which sometimes seems very distant or distant. The more personal the approach, the more likely it is to be successful.

Provide scientific data

Making the scientific background behind Covid-19 vaccines visible should help, especially in front of people who know little or nothing about the vaccine development process, or their effectiveness when immunizing patients.

Share information with the person about the requirements that vaccines must overcome in order to be applied in a massive way, as well as the technology behind their development and how they immunize against Covid-19.

Accurate and reliable information can combat the skepticism that still exists around vaccination, and that it can be quite dangerous if it is specified in person that they do not want to be vaccinated.

Convincing these people to get vaccinated is an important step towards ending the pandemic, specifically to achieve herd immunity. If someone is left out of it, there is a possibility that the virus will resurface and be dangerous again.

