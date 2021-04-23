How to take screenshot on Mac, easy guide

Ever since it occurred to someone to include the key Print Screen on the computer keyboard, take a screenshot it became a relatively simple task. However, the process required paste that capture to save it as an image. And on macOS, if you still don’t know how to take a screenshot on Mac, the good news is that it is very easy and offers different options so that the result is practically professional.

For starters, there are two ways to capture the screen of your Mac. The fastest is through keyboard shortcuts. Quick and convenient, since in a matter of seconds you will have images with the screenshots to share on social networks or by email. You can even edit them with Preview or another application like Pixelmator or Photoshop.

The second way to capture the macOS screen is to open the application Screenshot, available on macOS inside the folder Utilities Of applications. A very simple app with which to choose what type of capture you want and how to save it.

Take a screenshot from the keyboard

We said that in macOS, learning how to take a screenshot on Mac is relatively easy if you know how. One time memorize the following keyboard shortcutsIn seconds you will have screenshots of your desktop, a window or a fragment of the screen that you choose.

The best of all is that with these shortcuts the screenshot is generated and saved in the form of PNG image file. Plus, you’ll find it instantly, as macOS screenshots appear on the Desktop by default. If you want to change that location, we will see how to do it with the app Screenshot.

Command, Shift, 3. Pressing these three keys will take a generic screenshot. Come on, you will capture everything that is displayed on the screen of your Mac.

Command, Shift, 4. If you want to know how to take a screenshot of a specific square or rectangular fragment on Mac, press these three keys. With the mouse or trackpad you can define the capture by dragging the cross. As an incentive, that cross shows the size of the catch in pixels. To move the selection, press and hold space bar while dragging with the mouse or trackpad. To cancel the capture, press the key. Escape.

Command, Shift, 4, Spacebar. With this key combination you will be able to capture a window or menu instead of taking a classic screenshot of your Mac. A camera icon that will shade the window to be captured. It also allows you to capture menus. By default, this type of capture adds a shadow to the window. You can delete it by pressing the key Option while you click with the mouse on the window to capture.

Three different types of captures. When the capture is ready, you will see a thumbnail in the corner of the screen for a few seconds. If you click on that thumbnail, you will be able to edit the screenshot with the help of the application Preview. Among other things, you can write on it, draw, add a signature, delete the screenshot or share it with other applications.

The ‘Screenshot’ application

Along with the keyboard shortcuts we’ve seen, macOS has its own Screen Capture application. You will find it in Applications> Utilities or in the Launchpad. It basically shows the same options as the shortcuts plus some extras.

From a small toolbar you can choose between taking a full screen capture, capturing a window or making a custom capture. In addition, it allows activate video recording the entire screen or a custom snippet.

As a curiosity, if you want to open the Screen Capture application from the keyboard, you can do it by pressing the keys Command, Shift, 5. And if you have a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you will see the icons on the Mac screen and on your keyboard bar. What’s more, if you want to make one screenshot of the Touch Bar, you can do it with the keyboard shortcut Command, Shift, 6.

Now that you know how to take a screenshot on Mac, the options available in Screenshot will be very useful for you. First, it allows you to choose where to save the screenshots: Desktop, Documents, Clipboard, Mail, Messages, Preview or Other location … Second, has a timer so that the capture is immediate or counts down 5 seconds or 10 seconds. Finally, we can show the mouse pointer in the screenshots.

