How to take advantage of savings? Six keys to making it profitable in the remainder of the year

Once within the second half of the year, savers wonder what to do with the money in the last part of this 2021. In an exercise with the sights set on recovery In the middle of the final stretch of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts see that, once again, the mythical saying of “sell in may and go away” has not been fulfilled. What to do then to make the accumulated savings as profitable as possible?

The first point is invest with a clear objective. Both for the person who already has their money in the markets, and for the saver who wants to start investing, from Abante they recommend doing an exercise of financial planning before. This allows knowing what is invested for, that is, how much money is needed and, therefore, what profitability has to be asked from the markets.

Knowing the objective will also allow set a time horizon of investment, which is essential when it comes to knowing what level of risk can be assumed and for how long the savings have to be maintained in the markets. Define the deadline and objectives It is key to draw the strategy that adapts to the circumstances and allows to be in the products that are really needed, regardless of what happens in the market.

The second point is professionalize investments. In order not to suffer from episodes of volatility and avoid making hasty decisions, it is essential to have a financial advisor who helps the investor to contextualize what is happening in the markets within their investment strategy and plan and their own personal circumstances. Having a close, honest and quality financial advice will help the investor to control their emotions and commit to their objective, avoiding falling into typical mistakes such as, for example, exiting the market in times of decline for fear of losing more money.

“If in the coming months the trend that we have been seeing in the stock markets during 2021 turns around, the financial advisor will accompany the investor and help him to understand how these falls affect you, if you really need to get out of the market because a new immediate need for liquidity has arisen or if, on the contrary, you can take advantage of those falls to enter at a better price and increase your investment “, they explain.

Run away from fashions would be the third point. “In a few months we have gone from talking about the highs of cryptocurrencies, to reading about the collapse that some of the main digital currencies are suffering”, for them, investors often tend to “look at what an acquaintance is doing and , sometimes, to opt for products that they do not know just because they know that other people are choosing them, without knowing the risks they may be assumingor “, they point out. Therefore, before investing in a financial product just because it is fashionable, the investor must know its risks and characteristics well and analyze if it is the asset that he really needs and adapts to his circumstances.

As a fourth step would be remember the goal and establish a plan. In order to achieve the desired final capital, it is vital that you always remember why you decided to invest the money. This is essential for you to commit to your future and keep your decisions, prioritizing the investment and thinking that it is an expense or one more bill to pay each month. With this exercise, you will create the habit of saving and investing and you will realize the future impact of the decisions you are making today.

Think long term would be the fifth key. If the person invests with a medium and long-term objective, they must be aware that at some point the markets are going to fall and, consequently, their investment will lose value. In these cases, the figure of the financial advisor is essential because it can explain the advantages of investing in the long term and can help to understand that, over long periods, experiencing episodes of turbulence is normal And that in those cases, if personal or professional circumstances have not changed, the best decision may be to do nothing and stay invested.

By last, diversify investments. One of the basic rules of investing has to do with the importance of diversifying. These experts advise betting on global portfolios that diversify both by sectors, as well as by type of assets and geographies. For the investor who has doubts about how the markets can end the year, having a well diversified portfolio will help you reduce risks, capturing all the opportunities that the market gives.