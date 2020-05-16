phone and photographing what you see on your computer. You will get a distorted image, with inappropriate colors, out of focus and, only if you are lucky, will you prevent your reflection from being seen. Do you want to know how to take a screenshot on PC accordingly? We will explain the multiple options it offers Windows.“data-reactid =” 12 “> True, we are not talking about quantum physics, but taking a screenshot is far from just picking up your phone and photographing what you see on your computer. You will get a distorted image, with inadequate colors, out of focus and, Only if you are lucky, will you prevent your reflection from being seen. Do you want to know how to take a screenshot on your PC properly? We will explain the multiple options that Windows offers.

Here we break down the six screen capture commands:

Print Screen (PrtScn): captures the entire screen. If you have more than one screen, this function as a single image all displayed on all that are connected. By default, it doesn’t save your image as a file, but simply sends the content to the clipboard.Alt + Print Screen: Capture a single window. Make sure to highlight the destination window first, like a document or browser, before pressing these keys (or three on a laptop). By default, it doesn’t save the image as a file either, but instead sends it to the clipboard.Win + Print Screen– Capture the full screen. The difference is that Windows saves the image as a file. By default, it is sent to C: Users Images Screenshots on your PC.Win + Shift + S– Take a screenshot with the integrated Snip & Sketch tool. The screen dims and offers four options in a small toolbar: rectangular, freeform, window, and full screen. It also does not save the captures as an image, but instead sends them to the clipboard. We will detail this function later.Win + G: Open the game bar. Click the screenshot button and this tool will save an image to C: Users VideosCaptures by default. To use this tool, the game bar must be activated in Settings> Games> Game bar.Win + Alt + Print Screen: captures the entire screen. Save an image in C: Users VideosCaptures by default. To use this tool, make sure that the screenshot function of the game bar is activated in Settings> Games> Game bar.

In some cases, the screen flickers or dims to indicate that Windows took a capture. If it doesn’t, open File Explorer and go to the default locations to see if Windows saved the image.

Screenshot with OneDrive

If you use OneDrive, you can save screenshots in the cloud so that they are accessible from all your devices. It does not do this by default, but you must right-click on the icon the cloud parked next to the system clock and click Setting in the popup menu. Then press the tab Backup in the resulting popup and check the box in Cscreenshots.

Finally, if you have Dropbox, screenshots can automatically load the Screenshots folder into your cloud storage, which can be ideal for your Showcase.

If you used a method that saves the screenshot locally as a file, you can locate and view the image using the Photos application. If it worked, you can move it, attach it to a email, upload it to the cloud, etc. However, if you need to crop an image, especially those taken on PC with more than one screen, you have three native tools at your disposal: Paint, Paint 3D and Photos.

Compared to Paint and Paint 3D, Microsoft’s new Photos app is limited. You can rotate and crop images, change the aspect ratio, apply filters, adjust color, remove red-eye, and more. However, you cannot draw, paint, create an image from scratch, or paste from the clipboard.

In this guide, we use the Paint program because it is familiar and reliable. By default, you won’t find it on the Start menu. Instead, type Paint in the field on the taskbar and click the resulting desktop application.

You will need to follow this step if you used any of the methods that sent the screenshot to the clipboard.

Step 4: save the screenshot

This step applies to all screen capture methods.

If you are not familiar with image formats, check out our guide, JPEG vs. PNG

And it’s that easy! And you should have your screenshot.

Alternatives

Snipping Tool or Snipping Tool

If you use freeform and rectangular modes, the screen turns white. Once you start defining the screenshot space, the white tint will be erased within that area. If you are capturing a specific window, its screen is tinted white, except for the content within that window.

Third party programs

If you are looking for more options to customize your screenshots (and don't mind downloading a new app), we suggest you try LightShot The LightShot application may be a better choice for more professional jobs or screenshots that require significant editing.

We also suggest the GNU Image Manipulation Program or GIMP. It is an open source tool for users who do not want to pay a subscription to Adobe Photoshop – Provides everything you need to create artwork, edit high-definition images, and more.

