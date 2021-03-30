How to take a screenshot on Apple Watch

But what is and what does a screenshot consist of? As we have explained to you on different occasions, it is about saving what is shown on the screen of a certain device.

So when we talk about take a screenshot of Apple Watch, basically means that we are facing a capture of what was shown on the screen of the Apple smart watch at a certain moment.

It is, as we will see later, something extremely simple and simple to carry out. However, a series of basic steps must be followed to complete the process. We show you below.