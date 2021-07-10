How to take a screenshot in WearOS

How do I take a screenshot on a smartwatch with Wear OS?

Even though the Apple Watch dominates the smartwatch market, there are still many users who bet on WearOS as their preferred platform.

WearOS has been “forgotten” by Google for many years but now it seems that it is on everyone’s lips again after the Google I / O this year. Despite all this, many are WearOS users who still do not know how to do simple actions such as taking a screenshot.

For this reason, if you are one of the latter, do not worry, that we teach you how to do them.

How to take a screenshot in Wear OS

While taking a screenshot on an Android phone is something very simple and that everyone knows, we cannot say the same about WearOS because Google’s operating system for smart watches does not have a direct way to take screenshots from the watch itself. Although that does not mean that they cannot be done.

As we read on XDA, the method for taking screenshots in WearOS is quite simple. The only thing we have to keep in mind is that they cannot be done from the clock itself but we will need our Android smartphone for it.

The first thing to do is select the screen to which we want to take a screenshot on our device with Wear OS, then we will access the Wear OS application on our smartphone, always keeping in mind that phone and watch have to be connected via BluetoothIn the app, the name of our watch will appear as well as a message that indicates that the device is connected via Bluetooth. Next to this message, there will be a menu with three dotsYou guessed it. We select said menu and click on the option "Take a screenshot of the clock"Once this capture is made, we will receive a notification on our Android terminal. If we click on said notification, we can edit the image, share it or save it wherever we want.

In this easy and simple way we will have managed to take a screenshot of our smart watch. Smartwatches are becoming the most popular accessories of the moment, so if any of you still do not know which model to buy, we leave you with the 11 best devices that can be purchased at this time. Any of them is a great choice, we guarantee it.

