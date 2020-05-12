         How to take a screenshot in applications that do not allow it and without root

Taking screenshots on Android is as easy as simultaneously pressing multiple physical buttons, but some apps just won’t let you take screenshots. When you try, you will receive the message “Unable to save the screenshot” or something similar.

This protection is a security measure that application developers can include to prevent their applications from being captured. It is common in bank applications, secret chats or streaming apps like Netflix. It can be very frustrating if you need to take a screenshot for some important reason, but luckily there is an easy way to skip protection and no need for root.

Hey google lend me a hand

As with so many other mysteries of the universe, the solution to the impossibility of taking screenshots on Android is as simple as asking Google. While Android prevents screen capture functionality from working with any app, Google’s own application does have permission to do it.

Therefore, the next time you want to take a screenshot of an application that has them prohibited, such as Google Authenticator, do not try to take a screenshot normally, but press the start button to open the Google Assistant and choose What is on my screen?.

The Google Assistant doesn’t have permission to see what’s on the screen either, so it will tell you that nothing was found on the screen. However, if you tap on Share screenshot, you will see that the capture really takes place and you can send it directly to other applications, as an image.

Then choose which application you want to send your “prohibited” screenshot to and there it is, you managed to take a screenshot even though Android wouldn’t let you. If you want to get the catch at original size, it is better that you choose an application that treats it as a file and not as an image, such as Save to Drive.

This is the fastest method to take screenshots in applications that do not let you, although it will not help you to record on video. On the other hand, Google may change the behavior of the Assistant so that it stops behaving like this, so take advantage of this trick while it lastsWell, maybe he is not with us too long.

