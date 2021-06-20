How to take a company to the stock market. Guide to taking an SME public

But SMEs often do not know the way to go public and they are unaware of the advantages that it offers them, that is why Investment Strategies launches the free guide to take an SME public, in which we simply offer all the necessary steps for an SME to reach the stock market; in addition to bringing real cases of SMEs that have gone public or are in the process of making their debut on the market.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, there are more than 2,800,000 companies in Spain, but so only 6% of companies are eligible to go public (small, medium and large companies), because SMEs without employees or micro-companies cannot, due to their size, go out onto the listed market.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies launches the eighth edition of its practical investment and trading strategies program. Learn everything that individual investors need to invest in the stock market with their own method.

The decision of a company to go public is a before and after in the future of the company. And can contribute numerous opportunities and benefits:

Economic independence and financing to grow Access to the investment community Notification for the company Open the door to internationalization Objective assessment of the company Professionalize management Incentives for employees

The Investment Strategies guide to taking an SME public can be downloaded for free. Spain needs SMEs that want to grow.