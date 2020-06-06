Occasionally, a bootable CD may not detect the solid state drives or SSDs that we connect to our computer, if it is in RAID mode. In general, the simplest alternative to this problem is to modify this operation, and enable the AHCI mode. If you have never done so, we recommend that you continue reading. We are going to teach you how to go from RAID to AHCI. But, in addition, to do it without having to reinstall your operating system, in this case Windows 10.

The first thing you need to know is that it is indeed possible to change from RAID to AHCI without removing your PC contents, or having to reinstall Windows. It is a process that will take you a few minutes, but will save you hours of backups. Or the loss of important documents from your team.

Change from RAID to AHCI mode step by step

First of all, you have to force your Windows 10 computer to start in Safe Mode. There are several ways to do this, but one of the simplest is to open Command Prompt (with Administrator rights), and run the command “bcdedit / set {current} safeboot minimal”. Another option would be, from Windows PowerShell (with Administrator rights), run the command “bcdedit / set safeboot minimal”.

Already restarting the computer in Safe Mode, follow this tutorial:

Press the F2 or DEL key, to enter the BIOS Configuration Inside it, look for the option SATA Mode or Configure SATA as Usually it will be that the default selection is RAID, you have to change from RAID to AHCI when you have saved the changes and exit the Bios, the PC should start in Safe Mode

At this point you have to reopen the Command Prompt, and run the command “bcdedit / deletevalue {current} safeboot”, which disables Safe Mode. Again, the other possible alternative would be, from PowerShell, to run the command “bcdedit / deletevalue safeboot”.

A simple solution that anyone can take advantage of

After the last reboot, Windows 10 will automatically start with your AHCI driver enabled. Indeed, then, you will be able to read your SSDs if you were previously unable to do so.

Of course, you can also go back to RAID whenever you want. The only thing to remember is that you need to operate from Safe Mode. Otherwise, you could make mistakes that you will regret.

Share it with your friends!