         How to switch between the software and hardware keyboard on our iPad

When we talk about keyboards for our iPad, both keyboards via hardware, physical keyboards, and keyboards via software, those that appear on the screen, they have their advantages and disadvantages. If it is a matter of choosing between one or the other, our decision would probably depend on the occasion, but what if we could have the best of both?

From hardware keyboard to software in one touch

Without a doubt, personal preferences and our customs play the main role in what activities we prefer to do with a physical keyboard and which without it. For example, especially if we do not have a keyboard with a trackpad, such as the Smart Keyboard, scrolling through the text can be easier with the on-screen keyboard and the two-finger gesture.

Another time when it is important to have the virtual keyboard is when we write in another language with another alphabet. In this case, being able to access the on-screen keyboard is more than a convenience, it is a necessity.

Is it as simple as unhooking the iPad from the keyboard? Well, even more. It is as simple as press and hold the small triangular arrow that appears at the bottom right of the screen when we have the physical keyboard connected. With this we achieve that the on-screen keyboard is presented in its entirety. When we have written the phrase or word that requires the virtual keyboard, we simply touch the button in the lower right corner of the screen to minimize the keyboard.

Useful, right? The next time we have to switch between multiple keyboards continuously, either because we are performing several tasks at the same time or because we alternate languages ​​other than the physical keyboard, we can do it without having to physically move the iPad from its position.

