How to switch between Bluetooth devices on your Android with one tap

You only need to install an application to quickly switch between the Bluetooth devices paired to the mobile, a function that disappeared in Android 9.

In this article we will see how switch between the different Bluetooth devices connected to your Android mobile easily. If you are one of those who have wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars and your car connected to your smartphone to play music and answer calls, among other functions, this trick will be very helpful.

And there is a free application for your mobile that allows you to switch between the paired devices with just one touch, a function that was available on Android, but that disappeared with Android 9. Thanks to this app, you save yourself having to open settings, enter the Bluetooth section and select the connected accessory you want to use at all times. Let’s find out how it is possible.

How to switch between the Bluetooth devices connected to your Android mobile with one touch

As we say, there is a free application for Android that allows you to switch between the Bluetooth devices connected to your smartphone with just one touch. His name is Bluetooth audio device widget and you can install it before knowing its main features and the steps you must follow to use it.

Now, after installation, it is time to learn step by step how you can configure this application and its widget so that they allow you to exchange between the Bluetooth devices connected to your mobile easily and quickly.

Open the app and grant the necessary permissions

After installing the Bluetooth Audio Device Widget, the first thing you should do is open the app for the first time. After a brief tutorial on using the application, you will have to accept that this access the location of your device.

Configure the widget and app

Now is the time to configure the widget and the application itself to adapt them to your interests. At the top you will see a list with each of the connected devices via Bluetooth to your mobile. To configure each of them, you just have to click on its icon.

Once inside the settings of the selected device, you can change its icon, enable widget enhanced mode, turn off Bluetooth directly after disconnecting the device in question, set a volume level, change its name, and even set that se open a music player when you connect the gadget.

Discover how to change the name of the bluetooth on your Android mobile

You can edit the appearance and use of the widget from three sections present in the side menu: Settings, Color settings and Size settings. In the first one, Settings, you can select whether the widget displays the battery level, widget theme or if it will show the connected profiles.

Since Color settings you may customize widget appearance, selecting its opacity and also that of the background of the title. You can also choose the color of the icon, its background and the title, both for the connected and disconnected icons. Finally, if you enter Size setting, you can configure the icon size, horizontal and vertical margins, and the font size.

Add the widget to the home screen

Now there is only the easiest part of the procedure, which concerns the installation of the widget on the home screen of your Android mobile. To do this, press and hold any free space on the home screen and, in the options menu, which opens, click on the option “Widgets”.

Then scroll down until you find “Bluetooth Audio Widget”. Click on it and drag it to the home screen until it is in the right place. Finally, repeat this process with each of the Bluetooth devices connected to your mobile to turn them off or on with just one touch.

In this way, when you want to use a Bluetooth device, you just have to tap on its icon located on the home screen of your mobile. If at any time you need to switch to another gadget, such as an Echo speaker or wireless headphones, all you have to do is click on your widget to activate it.

Related topics: Android

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all