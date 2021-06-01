How to Survive a Material World and The Season of Happiness

We analyze in Cinemascomics the releases of Arvi Licensing on DVD, How to survive a material world (Kajillionaire) and The station of happiness

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the DVD home edition of both How to survive a material world (Kajillionaire) like The season of happiness, which have both been released in physical format by Arvi Licensing. While in the first we have Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as the protagonist, in the second we can enjoy an entertaining romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate).

Both films are already available on DVD, as well as can be purchased through digital sale and rental, with various extras that we have analyzed in Cinemascomics, without spoilers. The station of happiness, despite its extensive and well-known cast, did not reach theaters due to the pandemic produced by Covid-19, so it is a perfect opportunity to see this romantic comedy that breaks stereotypes.

How to survive a material world (Kajillionaire)

Miranda July, one of the most recognized directors and screenwriters on the independent circuit, makes her mark once again after impressing with her debut, ‘Tú, yo y todos los otros’, a feature film that received no less than 22 awards in competitions such as the Festival Cannes, the Sundance Festival or the Los Angeles Film Festival. After 15 years, the filmmaker makes her third film, which was part of the Official Selection at Sundance and the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

The Universal Pictures (2020) film stars Evan Rachel Wood, presenting us with a comedy as moving as it is wildly scathing and original, in which it has had a luxurious cast, since it also has the interpretations of Gina Rodriguez (‘Jane the Virgin ‘), Richard Jenkins (‘ The Shape of Water ‘) and the iconic Debra Winger (‘ Officer and Gentleman ‘). As for its argument, it revolves around Theresa (Winger) and Robert (Jenkins), who are two professional con artists who have spent 26 years teaching their only daughter, Old Dolio (Wood) to cheat, swindle and steal the minor. chance. However, during a desperate coup, they convince a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) to join their next scam, a decision that will turn their entire world upside down.

The Season of Happiness (Sony Pictures Pictures, 2020)

It presents us with a common story, but from a different and novel point of view. In this way, if meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be hard, if they do not even suspect that she is a lesbian and introduces you as a simple roommate, your plans to declare yourself at Christmas dinner in front of her family. This is the proposal offered by this romantic comedy directed by actress and filmmaker Clea DuVall (‘Argo’, ‘The Faculty’), and starring two of today’s most talented and charismatic stars: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

When Abby (Kristen Stewart) discovers that her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has hidden their relationship from her entire family, she begins to question many things about the partner she thought she had and knew. The film delves into a spiral of emotions, reflecting moments in life as complicated and stressful as coming out of the closet and being true to oneself, even if that means not pleasing everyone, treating the theme of Christmas parties as Background curtain.

TECHNICAL DATA:

How to survive in a material world (Kajillionaire): DVD: Audio in Spanish, English, French, Italian and Polish (voiceover) Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles in Spanish, English for the deaf, French, Greek, Hindi, Italian and Polish. Standard definition movie, anamorphic widescreen (2.39: 1). Written and directed by Miranda July, and produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Youree Henley. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Sarah Esberg, Megan Ellison and Jillian Longnecker. Duration: 101 minutes. Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Extras: No. Happiness Station ‘: DVD: Audio in Spanish, English, French, Italian and audio description service in English Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles in Spanish, English, English for the deaf, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, French, Dutch, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Russian and Swedish. Standard definition movie, 16 × 9 screen (2.39). Written by Mary Holland and Clea DuVall, and directed by Clea DuVall. Produced by Isaac Klausner and Marty Bowen, executive produced by Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy. Duration: 97 minutes. Rating: Not recommended for children under 7 years. Extras: Outtakes discarded:

Reel of false takes with swear words, laughs, dances, phrases that are forgotten, alternative scenes, actresses who really choke and laughs that spoil the shot.

Deleted scenes:

Formed by three sequences deleted from the final montage.

Finally, let’s hope you enjoy buying How to Survive a Material World (Kajillionaire) and The Station of Happiness, now available on DVD, as well as for rent and digital sale; and so you can see them as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

DVD: How to Survive a Material World and The Station of Happiness Edu16k

3.5 3.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)