How to successfully implement a labor flexibility model | News | Connectivity

The pandemic is an exceptional scenario, but telecommuting is here to stay. In this context, the employers’ association of technology and innovation companies Digital, Spanish Association for Digitalization, has analyzed what are the learning about labor flexibility and telework obtained in the last year by companies in the sector.

Based on this work, the following are proposed medium-term actions to successfully consolidate flexible work formulas in organizations:

1. Go from teleworking to ‘flexiwork’ (flexible work), bearing in mind that there is a percentage that cannot and / or does not want to telework.

2. Review of corporate culture and processes, with special focus on training middle managers.

3. Redesign the activities that will be carried out in the office, and that should be aimed at increasing the productivity of the workers.

4. Updating of the company’s people management policy.

How to successfully implement a labor flexibility model.

Regarding the medium-term challenges that most concern companies in the technology sector in Spain, the following stand out:

1. Flexible work must go hand in hand with a more flexible business activity, in an increasingly uncertain environment.

2. Teleworking environments make it difficult to manage new hires and attract and retain talent.

3. There is a great challenge in managing and unlinking expenses associated with space, and balancing it with the new expenses that appear as a result of the application of flexible models, including an increase in technological investment (capex), as well as costs in energy, connectivity and furniture for teleworkers.

4. The companies consulted attribute a lack of clarity to the new remote work standard (Royal Decree-Law 28/2020) and highlight its excessive rigidity.

“At DigitalES, we understand labor flexibility as a component within collective bargaining that helps companies improve their processes and business results,” they maintain from the employer’s association.

These conclusions have been drawn from interviews with ten of the technology companies represented by DigitalES: Adevinta, Ericsson, Hispasat, Lyntia, Mobile World Capital Barcelona, ​​Nokia, OptareSolutions, Telefónica, VMware and ZTE.