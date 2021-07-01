How to Stretch Your Jeans 2021 – Stretch Your Jeans Tutorial

Putting on a pair of perfectly snug jeans that hit your waist just right is pure bliss. Putting on a pair of jeans that are, uh, * too * snug and start to dig into your sides? Not so much. Whether it’s the tight waistband or the constricting thigh area, sometimes you just want some extra breathing room.

They can slightly shrink when you take them fresh outta the dryer, especially if they have some elastane in them (more on how to shrink your jeans here), but if you want the reverse — ie, to make ’em bigger — follow these steps to get the right fit. It’s actually super easy and takes practically no time at all. I mean, Beyonce said, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, then you don’t feel my pain,” but exerting yourself can actually help with this issue. (It’ll all make sense with the second option, trust me.)

Method 1: Spray and stretch

Get a spray bottle and fill it with lukewarm water. Spritz it on the sections where you want the fabric to have some give, like the thigh, calf, knee, or waistband areas. If you don’t have a spray bottle, try dampening it under a faucet or with paper towels. Stretch it out by grabbing each end and pulling. Try the pair on to see if it needs more stretch in any areas, repeat step 4 if it does.

Method 2: Wet and wear

Fully wet your jeans in lukewarm water either in bathtub or a basin. Put them on (while wet, I know!), And do some movements that’ll stretch them out like lunges, squats, bending over, walking, sitting, etc. You can also do the movements without wetting the jeans, but the water helps loosen and soften the threads. Ideally, you’d let them dry on you, but if you don’t like the idea of ​​being in wet jeans for hours on end, remove them and air dry.

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

