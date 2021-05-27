How to stop your dog from chasing cats

Make them meet

You must do it under strict supervision. Tie your dog on a leash and if he tries to chase him, distract both of you by giving him some snacks. Yes you can, ask a trusted person for help to be with you during the presentation.

It is important for animals to sniff each other, but you will have to prevent them from getting too close since one of the two could become aggressive. Great care!

If your dog and cat behave well you should congratulate them, caress them and give them a snack. During the first few weeks, you will need to continue rewarding your pets as long as they are calm during encounters.