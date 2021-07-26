How to stop talking while you sleep. Tips to prevent it

Little or bad sleep could cause dementia 0:40

. – If your partner told you that you talk in your sleep, it may be true. More than two-thirds of people will talk in their sleep during their lifetime, according to a study published in Sleep Medicine.

Talking in your sleep is a parasomnia disorder called somniloquy, and experts aren’t exactly sure why it happens, said Dr. Kannan Ramar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Some sleep-talking episodes can last 30 seconds and happen rarely, while others report talking in sleep longer and more frequently within a sleep period,” said Rebecca Robbins, sleep scientist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital e Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Genetics or increased alcohol use could play a role, he said. Another important factor is excessive stress, Ramar added. “As anxiety can contribute to sleep talk, some may express their feelings, concerns or reflect on their day.”

Speaking can range from a few nonsensical words to complete sentences and is usually harmless, Robbins said.

The researchers analyzed the sleep conversation patterns of more than 230 people and found that the most common word was “no.” The study, which was published in the journal Sleep, also found that nearly 10% of people used profanity while asleep.

Pausing for an imaginary person

The study also found that people paused while talking in their sleep to allow an imaginary person to respond to them before responding. This shows that the sleeping brain can function at a high level, Robbins said.

While rare, there are some instances where you might confess something in your sleep, Robbins said.

Most people tend to form more coherent sentences in the first two sleep cycles, Ramar said. In the second two cycles, people tend to make less sense.

When people wake up, they rarely remember talking in their sleep, Ramar noted. They often rely on their partner to tell them if they have talked in their sleep.

How to prevent sleep talking

Sleep talking is generally harmless and not linked to any mental or physical problems, Robbins said. She suggested that people talk to their partner about what they said during the dream.

If you find that your partner keeps waking up when you talk in sleep, modifying your lifestyle to include less alcohol and more sleep may help, Robbins said. Finding ways to reduce stress is also important, he added.

Ramar said that people shouldn’t drink caffeine in the afternoon, and should try going to sleep and waking up at similar times to regulate their energy.

If that doesn’t work, Robbins recommended that people see a sleep specialist so they can take a nighttime sleep recording to better analyze and resolve the situation.

