One of the many new features of iOS 13, iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina is the ability to share note folders in the Notes app. Thanks to this function we can make other people access (and optionally edit) all the notes found in the folder we share. Just as we can share the folder, there may come a time when we want to stop sharing it.

How to stop sharing a folder in the Notes app

When we stop sharing a Notes folder all the notes and content it contains will be automatically removed from all devices of all the people with whom we would have shared it. The steps to stop sharing a folder are very simple.

From our iPhone or iPad

We open the Notes app.

We open a folder of notes.

We touch the icon in the form of three points inside a circle.

We chose to see participants.

If we want to stop sharing the folder with everyone who can access it, click Stop sharing.

If we want to stop sharing the folder with any specific person who has access, click on their name and then touch Delete access.

From our Mac

We open the Notes app.

We make sure that we are viewing the folder list in the sidebar by tapping Show folders on the View menu. If this option does not appear, it is because we are already seeing them.

We touch the icon in the form of a person to the right of the shared folder.

If we want to stop sharing the folder with everyone who can access it, click Stop sharing.

If we want to stop sharing the folder with any specific person who has access, click on the circle with three dots that appears when you hover the mouse over their name and then touch Delete access.

Click OK.

Please note that while all folder content will disappear on all devices from which we remove access, we can never prevent you from copying the content of a note or taking a screenshot.

Share



How to stop sharing folders in the Notes app