The coronavirus pandemic has brought many debates to the fore. The elderly are certainly among the trending topics, since, in addition to belonging to the risk group, their physical and mental health can be directly influenced by confinement.

In this sense, specialists in the treatment of the elderly have been disseminating activity tips so that people over 60 can remain healthy and active during quarantine, avoiding side effects that do not necessarily have to do with the contagion of the virus, as is the case of depression and anxiety.

Depression among the elderly worries in the Quarantine

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points out that people between 60 and 64 years old represent 11.1% among the 11.2 million Brazilians diagnosed with depression. And the Ministry of Health reinforces that people in this age group, even if they do not have any associated health problem, belong to the so-called risk group.

According to the OverSixity portal, the main causes of depression in old age are physical and biological factors, such as genetic, hormonal issues, body limitations and clinical factors, as well as social factors, such as withdrawal from family, loneliness and loss of social role.

As prevention for the problem, they would be careful with their food, in addition to maintaining regular physical activities and encouraging social interaction.

Therefore, at this moment, there is a high number of elderly people who may be dealing with depression, at the same time that they face situations that can act as a trigger for the problem, and still unable to carry out the activities that would normally help to combat their problems. symptoms.

How seniors can stay active during quarantine

OverSixty, a platform dedicated to the elderly, points out that “A sedentary elderly person before the pandemic cannot, on his own, start physical activities at home”. In these cases, medical monitoring is highly recommended.

Already the elderly who remained active before confinement, should be concerned with “maintaining a routine of activities that they already had before the pandemic and that has been indicated by a professional”.

In this sense, among the main recommendations, there would be a mix of physical and mental exercises, to keep body and mind active.

Stretches, water activities (for those who have a pool at home), are among the good options for exercising the body. In addition, another suggestion of the portal is the dance: “whether alone, either with the husband or wife, dance helps to maintain aerobic conditioning, muscle strength, flexibility, in addition to improving body balance and motor coordination. “

How to exercise your mind during quarantine

Finally, some mental exercises can also be adopted by the elderly during confinement. It is the case of table games, card games and dominoes, which can be adopted by those who have company during confinement, or even watch films and documentaries on television or streaming services. Another suggestion would be to learn how to use applications, especially those that allow videoconferencing, “even to maintain relationships with the rest of the family who are also isolated, it can be very interesting to learn to use new applications and technologies.”

