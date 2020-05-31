“Urgent news” notifications bouncing on the phone screen. On TV, instead of football, debates or specials to discuss the impacts of the pandemic. WhatsApp groups flooded with articles about covid-19 that his relative “had to share”.

Avalanche of information about covid-19 and its effects on the world has left many people mentally drained

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Does that sound familiar?

If our news consumption was measured in calories, many of us would have gained even more weight in the past few weeks (yes, quarantine has not been very balance-friendly).

News portals and TV stations around the world saw a significant increase in audience in March – including young people avoiding the news – when the covid-19 outbreak turned into a pandemic.

As the crisis continues, however, some are beginning to change their “diet”.

“It is so easy to get lost on the internet between one click and another … That started to control me at a certain moment, I had to stop”, says Parul Ghosh, a 32-year-old businesswoman.

She says she started to follow the news for much longer than usual, trying to understand the changes instituted in each country. In India, part of her family lives in a very restrictive quarantine, while in Sweden, where she now lives, there is more freedom to move.

“I started to get very stressed because I was constantly comparing things with what I saw happening in India,” he says. “I was always concerned about my parents, who are elderly, and how I would have to travel if something happened and I needed to see them.”

“It ends up draining us mentally,” agrees Kris Clancy, 33, a native of Victoria, Australia. He considered himself a “news addict” before the pandemic – he watched the news daily on television and followed journalists on Twitter.

But that has changed. “With the covid-19, I definitely had to slow down. What I watch the least are the press conferences, which always look the same, day after day.”

Ghosh and Clancy are not the only ones. Although audience levels remain higher than average for many TVs and portals, they are already starting to decline in some countries.

Even those who considered themselves ‘addicted’ to news have reported mental exhaustion due to the daily cycle of information about the pandemic

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In the United Kingdom, television news programs have recently registered the lowest audience since the quarantine began. In Australia, entertainment has rehearsed a return to the top of the most watched ranking.

The Nieman Journalism Lab, linked to Harvard University, recently reported that “traffic on news portals both in the United States and the world as a whole had practically returned to pre-coronavirus levels.”

A study published in April by Pew Research, in turn, found that seven out of ten Americans say they have to switch off the coronavirus news every now and then, and four out of ten say they feel mentally worse after consuming news.

“In times of crisis, people understand the importance of good journalism … but it has been tiring because basically nothing is talked about except the coronavirus”, ponders Ulrik Haagerup, a Danish journalist who founded The Constructive Institute, an organization that promotes best practices within the journalism.

“It’s an important topic, of course, but it also has a psychological impact – and we know that when people feel mentally overwhelmed, they turn on Netflix or play with the cat or dog.”

How does it affect us?

Psychologists now point to the occurrence of two phenomena. The first would be a feeling of tiredness in relation to the news related to the pandemic, since many of us are feeling the effects caused by it, directly or indirectly.

Despite the avalanche of information that comes out daily about the disease, there are still a number of important unanswered questions, such as how long the quarantines will actually be and what our lives will be like when this is all over.

According to John-Paul Davies, a psychotherapist and spokesman for the British Psychotherapy Council, the current situation has had a negative impact even on those who “generally say they are doing well”.

“I would tell people that it is important that they empathize with themselves, too, to understand their conflicts and that it is okay to feel tired of everything or frustrated from time to time,” he says.

“Anxiety looks at what’s possible to happen, focuses on it and amplifies it, instead of focusing on the probable, says John-Paul Davies

Photo: John-Paul Davies / BBC News Brasil

The second phenomenon is that the intense and almost uninterrupted news cycle may be exacerbating the anxiety or depression of those who already have a history of mental disorders and emotional problems.

“Anxiety looks at what is possible to happen, focuses on it and amplifies it, instead of focusing on the probable”, he adds.

This happens, for example, when someone is faced with a news about the fall of certain economic indicators and is lost in his thoughts imagining the worst possible scenario for himself and his personal finances.

“They say: ‘Well, my job is at risk … if I lose my job, I will not have the money to support myself and I will end up losing my home'”, exemplifies the psychotherapist.

People who suffer from anxiety may also be more susceptible to feeling the pain of those who have fallen ill or who have lost loved ones. “Our imagination and our memory start to build hypothetical scenarios in our head and we are left thinking about what people felt, how horrible it must have been, all kinds of distressing thoughts.”

Disconnecting from the news, however, is not an easy thing for these people, because “anxiety drives us to keep checking the information, as a mechanism to try to relieve our anxiety.”

The opposite holds true for those who have depression. Davies says that some people simply “turn off and become apathetic” after being exposed to a lot of information about coronavirus – and end up using alternative and dangerous sources of stimulus, such as alcohol and drugs.

When it is not possible to disconnect

There is also a considerable minority that feels exhausted in the face of the news cycle for professional reasons.

Journalists, public officials, health professionals and scientists are among the groups that often have to closely monitor the news and the evolution of numbers on an unprecedented scale.

For many, this happens while working from home and trying to balance boundaries – which are now not always clear – between work and personal life.

“I’m at home with a small son, a teenager and a puppy dog ​​… it’s been hard to sleep because of the flood of news, which I can’t escape because I work as a journalist,” says Lorraine Allen Derosa, who works as a freelancer in Spain and has covered the country’s pandemic for media in the United States.

Because of the time difference, your working hours now include a night shift. “It ends up being the only time I can work, because I have time off from the children,” he says.

Psychotherapist John-Paul Davies claims that some of his patients (with whom he now has virtual sessions) are among those “who need to be aware of all the latest events” or who have close contact with those most affected by the negative effects of pandemic.

“When you hear the stories you end up being exposed, feeling affected in some way by them, especially if you care about other people – and for many journalists this is the reason that keeps them working, to tell these stories.”

For many professionals, there is no option to stop following the news cycle

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Finding balance

How do you balance tiredness on the news and anxiety with the need to stay informed about local social isolation rules and essential health recommendations?

Davies points out that, for most of us, looking at headlines once a day is a realistic goal – whether on the internet or on television, following a news or official government announcement.

This rate could be reduced to once a week among those with high levels of anxiety. He also says it is important to select “a reliable source of information”, with “a focus on facts rather than conjecture”.

“Not all journalism is good journalism. But that does not mean that journalism is bad,” says Ulrik Haagerup of The Constructive Institute.

“You should give preference to the media that are dedicated to conveying information of public interest. Be critical of who you are asking to filter the world for you, because that is important.”

London-based therapist Liz Martin, who works with inmates who are unable to receive visitors at this time and with patients who are trying to control anxiety during the covid-19 pandemic, advises those who feel stressed by watching the news to talk to friends who do not feel so bad during the process of “digesting” the news – contact them to follow them through reliable news sources.

“People are different, so maybe a friend can update you on what’s relevant,” she says.

Experts admit that for those whose profession means dealing with information about the pandemic in some way, reducing news consumption is a more difficult task.

Davies points out, however, that it is still important to try to make an effort to put limits on what you read or watch and find time to rest.

Liz Martin also recommends that people do a “round” with colleagues in a similar situation with some frequency, to check how they are doing. “One can support the other,” she adds.

Parul Ghosh says he was able to manage “corona fatigue” by just following news alerts. It is the companion who updates her on the details of the important facts of the day.

“I feel more focused and productive,” she says, who now has more time to devote to other activities and her hobbies. “I’m reading a lot, trying to normalize things in my head a little bit.”

In addition to living in the present, adds Davies, it is also important to find motivations to think about the future. “Realizing that all of this will eventually end – although it doesn’t seem like it at times.”

See too:

How to use a face mask correctly



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.