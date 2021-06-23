How to start a new job (forget about ‘godin’ culture) | Tec Review

It is your first day, it is normal to feel nervous about looking good with your boss or with your boss, with your colleagues. However, there are little things you can do to make things better. How to start a new job?

You will have new processes to learn, trainings, forms to fill out, new people to meet, adapt to the schedules and culture of that company.

Do you want to know more about financial freedom?

Tips for how to start a new job

1.Ask everything and be purposeful

Osvaldo Mercado, who has experience in building leadership in engineering teams, in an interview with Tec Review, suggests that if you are new to a company, it is better to ask everything and show your interest in how the business works.

“In the specific case of engineering teams, the part of being inquisitive and knowing how the business works is taken into account, even from the job interview,” explains Mercado.

On the other hand, he says that in a technology or creative company it is not recommended that you wait for them to tell you what to do.

Companies wait for you to be more purposeful.

2. Punctuality to communicate commitment

This not only has to do with arriving early to the office or the meeting by zoom where you are going to be presented, also with delivering results or deliverables requested by your bosses on time.

Punctuality can say a lot about how you are perceived publicly, that is, when you are a new employee and you are not punctual, your boss and colleagues may lose trust in you.

It communicates neither professionalism nor a desire to do the job well.

However, taking into account that the home office derived from the pandemic continues, that punctuality is no longer measured by the time you arrived at the office after driving for hours to get to an office or the time you spent in rather, public transport is evaluated by the results and work delivered.

Osvaldo Mercado comments that –from his experience– companies with the pandemic have been managing something called ownership consisting of that ability to work without much direction.

That is, to be “owners” of our own work, to have the autonomy and freedom to carry it out.

“In my work we don’t have schedules … we work on a goal basis and in other companies they go flying to end godinate,” he says.

The specialist adds that with their collaborators, everyone works at the time that suits them best or at dawn.

We have chats and if someone writes to me at 3 am because they are in Europe, I see it when I wake up, the point is that we know that we are all working and we do not need strict surveillance.

You are looking to become independent from your parents, we leave you the best tips

3. Know how the business works

More than knowing the hierarchies, it is important that you keep in mind who your direct bosses are and to whom you are accountable.

You must know the areas in which the company is divided and a little of its turn.

That is useful information that the superiors in the organizations take into account.

Ricardo Triana, Managing Director Latin America for Project Management Institute (PMI), an association dedicated to advising companies in the project economy, ensures that today companies take more into account those who know the business and know how the company works, not only those more productive employees.

He adds that “if an economic crisis, cut or pandemic comes, it is more difficult to replace the employee who is very good technically and who also knows my business and knows how to move things around. I don’t want to lose that one ”.

4.Don’t take on a role until you meet your peers

The first day of work They will analyze you more for your attitude, way of relating and working, either in person or distance.

In accordance with Alvaro gordoa, from the Public Image College, on the first day, your colleagues or immediate boss will be more aware.

“To know if you are a good collaborator or not, the only thing you are going to convince them with is by how you make them feel … the important thing will be the warmth with which you treat the people with whom you are going to interact every day.”

On his YouTube channel, Gordoa recommends that on the first day of ‘chamba’ you do not try to take on a role.

For example, being the funny one, the leader, or the quiet one.

Explain that, in general, in the office everyone has their own way of being and if you want to assume an attitude without knowing them, you can make them uncomfortable and even not like them, because you don’t know them yet and you don’t know how they will react.

The first day everyone is going to ask your name.

But in your case, you will have to make an additional effort, since you will have to memorize the name of all your companions and what area they are from.

This will help you to adapt faster and support yourself in those who can facilitate your work to make as little mistakes as possible in this stage of learning.

You will not believe it, but if you are going to need help with simple things such as logging in to your computer, passwords, internet, even complex technical problems, it is preferable that you ask to make a mistake that is more expensive

5. Listen more and write everything down

It is important to have a notebook on hand to write down all the instructions on your first day of work. You don’t want to ask your trainer or boss more than once how things are done. That makes a bad impression.

It is also vital to write down ideas, reminders, and work due dates.

Learning to listen carefully to how your colleagues or direct bosses make requests will help you limit errors and increase the degree of trust and respect between both parties.

“When you listen to the other person, you give them their place,” said Alvaro Gordoa from the College of Public Image. And what better way to give importance and gratitude to that person who is teaching you everything you need to know on your first day at work, which is by listening and showing interest.

Read also: What is financial freedom?

6. You don’t have to worry about the “godinate” (it is destined to disappear)

The office culture better known as the “godin” life is being displaced by new ways of working.

According to Osvaldo Mercado, who is also Team Lead Developer at MavTek Inc, today companies are working with a flat hierarchy and without bosses.

These models want the work teams to be autonomous, without the need for you to have the old school manager telling you what to do.

“That is what engineering and technology companies are implementing.”

Mercado says that companies in the United States, where reality is already beginning to return due to vaccination to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, companies are already giving their employees the option of going to the office or working from home .

This way, you no longer have to worry about spending money for the day’s coffee or lunch meetings with your new co-workers.

These very particular forms of socialization of the offices are beginning to lag behind.

Are you looking to share a house? These are the best ways