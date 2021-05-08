How to Squirt During Sex

Squirting, or when fluid comes jetting out of a woman’s genitals (often with an accompanying orgasm) during sex is basically the Loch Ness monster of female sexuality. Some people swear it’s real, some people swear it’s a conspiracy; some say the liquid coming out is pee, and some say it’s anything but. To make it even more confusing, there isn’t a lot of data out there about what exactly squirting is.

The answer is … complicated. There’s not a lot of scientific data out there that says if all women can squirt, how often, and how squirting happens. But despite this, there’s legit millennia of evidence pointing the fact that some women do in fact, squirt. Even if you talk to doctors, some of their answers will vary from a hard ‘“it’s pee” to “it’s definitely NOT pee,” which makes it even more confusing.

Oz Harmanli, MD, chief of urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery at Yale Medicine, has reviewed a lot of the research out there on squirting (of which there ain’t a lot), and his conclusion, as previously stated to Cosmopolitan, is that the liquid that comes out is mostly urine mixed with some female ejaculate.

The reason being that squirting fluid often contains “prostate-specific antigen,” aka a protein found in semen. This that women have the ability to ejaculate sort of like how men do. But Dr. Harmanli also adds: “There is no gland or reservoir in the female body, other than the bladder, that can produce the amount of fluid released with squirting.”

As for why you might suddenly pee yourself during sex, there’s a more specific kind of urinary incontinence which is coital incontinence, or the inability to control your bladder during penetration or orgasm.

Recently, a small study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine concluded that the liquid is mostly just urine. When this info came out, squirters took to the internet to defend their orgasmic liquid, noting that it looks and smells nothing like urine. This onslaught of women speaking up for their squirt is meaningful, especially considering only seven women took place in the original study.

Another complicating theory: It could be that when some women squirt, they release a fluid from the Skene’s glands, located on the upper wall of the vagina. The fluid from the Skene’s glands is a combination of urine and prostate fluid. The weird thing is that it’s also possible not every woman has Skene’s glands, which further complicates the picture. The other theory is that squirting is orgasmic urinary incontinence, which is an involuntary release of the bladder during orgasm. Again, a lot more research is needed to know for sure!

How To:

Learning how to squirt is tricky. Casey Calvert, a porn star, the BDSM and fetish expert for GameLink, and a self-professed squirter, thinks squirting is a real phenomenon. She says that if you want to squirt orgasmically, “get very comfortable with your Hitachi vibrator and also get a G-spot toy.” While there’s no hard proof that you can teach yourself to squirt, there are definitely plenty of articles and internet videos that try. Calvert notes that not all women can squirt and that when she does, only a few drops of liquid come out. Her advice? “I think focusing on I want to make this huge fountain out of my vagina is unrealistic. It’s much more about the sensation and the feeling and the orgasm, rather than how big a puddle you make. “

Variations:

To be clear, a lot of time when you see squirting in porn, it is pee. “You can’t tell [it’s pee] unless the girl is really bad at her job and didn’t drink enough water and it’s really yellow, ”says Calvert. “My personal experience is that I can’t squirt on command.

The porn makers are very practical about it. If you get hired to do a squirting scene, they don’t really care what you’re doing, if you’re actually expressing the gland that creates the real squirt or if you’re peeing. ” So it makes sense that sometimes squirting, like a lot of other things you see in porn, isn’t real.

It’s also a popular fetish, according to Calvert, which is why you see it a lot in porn. It’s also possibly what’s driving all the conversations about it. She theorizes that it’s popular with men because they like to see tangible evidence (which is what happens when they orgasm) that a woman is coming.

Related Terms:

Squirting in Popular Culture:

If you wanna go way back, there’s mentions of squirting from 5th century BCE, when a Greek text inaccurately stated that women’s “semen” was also necessary for conception.

In the 4th century CE, squirting was mentioned in a Taoist text that differentiated it from your everyday vaginal secretion and lubrication.

In 1672, a Dutch physician was the first to describe the “female prostate.”

In 1905, Sigmund Freud suggested that “abnormal” secretions of the vagina were linked to “hysteria” —y’know the old term for female mental illness that was total bullshit.

As for more recent pop culture, leave it to Jill Soloway, creator of the Emmy-winning show Transparent and feminist extraordinaire, to make a short comedy video about squirting. Check out this little YouTube gem called How to Vajaculate for inspiration and lolz.

As you might imagine, there aren’t a ton of squirting scenes in mainstream TV shows and movies, but there are definitely jokes about it. Check out this clip from the Jennifer Aniston rom-com Horrible Bosses, where she makes a very lewd and rude squirting joke.

