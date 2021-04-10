How to spot the symptoms of blood clots and what to do about them

This week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed the unusual cases of blood clotting as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. However, the EMA experts have not been able to identify a defined risk factor for these cases of clots, such as age, sex or a previous medical history, although they have given as a “plausible explanation” an immune response to the vaccine in some people.

Despite this, the EMA pointed out that the benefits of this vaccine continue to be above the risk of its side effects, hence the safety committee of the European agency considered important to know the symptoms of a possible clot.

As explained in an article published in Business Insider, blood clots occur when blood thickens and forms a semi-solid mass. In the case of an injury, it can be a useful response to stop bleeding, but these obstructions can cause problems if they cut off blood flow to a vital area, they say. Those clots that form in the veins or arteries are called thrombi, they add from the National Library of Medicine of the United States.

These clots can cause blockages in the legs, abdomen, and lungs. In the case of those associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, they have occurred in the veins of the brain of people, which is known as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVST) and can lead to strokes, seizures, and even death.

So far, most of the reported cases of thrombosis in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca have occurred in women under 60 within 15 days of vaccination.

Signs of blood clots can be reflected in symptom such as shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the leg, persistent abdominal pain, blurry vision, severe headaches, or petechiae (small spots of blood under the skin) beyond the injection site.

Some mild symptomssuch as injection site pain or other body aches are common within two to three days after the vaccine.

However, as the WHO points out in a recent statement on April 7, if severe or persistent symptoms are experienced around four to 20 days after vaccination, “you should seek urgent medical attention“, they indicate.