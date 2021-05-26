How to speed up your WhatsApp audios

The audios can be played at three speeds: 1x, 1.5x and 2x

The function has come out of the beta phase this Tuesday, so it is necessary to update the WhatsApp version

The latest WhatsApp update that arrives in Spain is presented as the definitive solution for that friend who sends eternal audios, which we all have – and if you don’t have it, it’s you. This functionality allows speed up WhatsApp audios, It had been released in beta version and since Tuesday it is gradually reaching all users.

From now on, we can listen to the audios received (and sent) at three different speeds: 1x, 1.5x and 2x. That is, we can listen to the audio even at twice its speed.

▶ ️ WhatsApp is rolling out playback speeds for WhatsApp Web! The possibility to listen to voice messages using a different playback speed is available for everyone on WhatsApp Web and Desktop.https: //t.co/jX17PxzAfJ – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 25, 2021

How to play WhatsApp audios faster

The operation of this mechanism is very simple. When an audio arrives in the conversation and we reproduce it, by default it will be reproduced at a normal speed of 1x. In fact, an icon with a ‘1x’ will appear on the left, indicating the playback speed. A) Yes, replaces the person’s avatar with which we are talking.

If we want to increase the speed, we will have to click on the ‘1x’ once to increase the speed to 1.5x, and twice to increase it to 2x. The ideal speed is the first, since it allows us to listen to the audios faster and understand the person. By doubling the original speed, listening can become uncomfortable if the person is already speaking very fast. If you want to go back to normal speed, just press one more time – and the sequence will start again. If we set a speed and there are several audios to listen to, all the audios will be heard at the same speed.

When will it arrive on my mobile

The update begins to reach all users this Tuesday, since it has passed the beta phase of WhatsApp, although it will do so gradually. So don’t be overwhelmed if you don’t have immediate access.

In order to use this new function you must update to the latest version by WhatsApp. It will be available for both Android and iOS, and also for the desktop version.