There is no doubt that Xiaomi devices they are a great option for all those looking for a smartphone with the best value for money on the market. Thanks to the fact that they have more than decent hardware and quite competitive prices, every time we have to make mobile lists to recommend, there is always more than one phone from the Chinese brand.

A clear example of this is the Xiaomi Mi 9, a “high-end” that can be purchased at a very low price and that is perfect for all those looking for power without hurting their pocket. However, there are not a few complaints about this terminal and its fingerprint reader and it seems that it does not work as well as other devices of the Chinese brand.

However a little trick has been discovered to make the fingerprint reader of the Mi9 and derivatives work much faster. Trick that by the way can also be used for any other Xiaomi device and that will make your fingerprint reader much faster.

So you can make the fingerprint reader of your Xiaomi work much faster

The solution to make the fingerprint reader of your Xiaomi device work slowly is really simple and easy to do, since in just a couple of minutes we will do it. Best of all, we will not need to install any third-party application or root or anything similar. Everything from the terminal settings themselves.

We just have to perform these easy steps:

Adjustments

Password and security

Unlocking with fingerprint

Shortcuts

Deactivate “Fingerprint Shortcuts”

With this we will also be able to deactivate those annoying shortcuts that appear on the screen of our Xiaomi device when using the fingerprint reader, speed up the operation of the reader itself. And apparently according to the comments of all those who have been able to try this simple trick, it seems to work.

As we have previously said, we can do this little trick with any Xiaomi device but it is especially noticeable in terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 9, whose fingerprint reader is on the screen. Thanks to the Markez G YouTube channel for showing us this interesting trick.

And to you, has this trick worked for your Xiaomi devices? Is your fingerprint reader faster now?

