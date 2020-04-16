The on-screen fingerprint sensors They have become commonplace among the Samsung mobile catalog. What started out as an exclusive feature of the brand’s most expensive smartphones, has become a function that even some of its most affordable terminals already incorporate.

Of course, not everyone seems to be happy with the fingerprint sensors on screen of their Samsung terminals. Since Samsung introduced an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for the first time in the Galaxy S10 series, various tests, both by professionals and users, have shown – including our own – that this technology is still far from reaching the level of that of the sensors of a lifetime. And the results are not very different in the optical sensors used by the brand’s most affordable models.

But there may be a solution to reduce to a certain extent the failure rate and Increase Speed of the fingerprint sensors on the screen.

If the fingerprint reader on your Samsung mobile does not work well, try this trick

First of all, it is necessary to take into account that, although in the XDA-Developers forum there are several users who have ensured how this trick has allowed speed up the fingerprint reader response When it came to unlocking their devices, it hasn’t been proven, and this supposed speed boost is likely to be nothing more than some kind of placebo effect.

Be that as it may, since the process is simple and does not seem to affect the operation of the device in any other way, it may be worthwhile to carry it out and see if it can really improve the operation of the sensor in any way. The steps to follow for –supposedly– accelerate the fingerprint reader of any Samsung mobile with on-screen sensor is the following:

Open the app System settings and go to the section of Applications.

From the menu at the top right, tap on the option Show all apps.

In the list of apps, look for the application called com.samsung.android.biometrics.app.setting and tap on it.

In the app menu, select the option Drums and then Optimize battery usage.

In the list, make sure you have the option selected Everything at the top, and search again for the application you selected in the third step. Finally, uncheck the battery optimization for that app.

As I said, for now no evidence to support performance of this trick, although the theory is that at deactivate the battery optimization for the software in charge of keeping the fingerprint reader “active”, it is not disabled when turning off the screen of the device and thus its response is faster since it is not necessary to reactivate the sensor when turning the screen on again. In our case, we have carried out this process on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and a Samsung Galaxy Note10 + and we have not found appreciable changes in the operation of the sensor – in both cases we are talking about phones with an ultrasonic sensor, so the result could be different. in terminals with optical reader.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: