How to speed up Safari on Mac step by step

Manually clearing Safari cache files

The cache files they are tremendously useful when it comes to improving the performance and speed of Safari when we browse websites that we have visited before not too long ago. But when the files are too large, the browser may take a little longer than normal to find the correct content in the files.

For this reason, clear safari cachesAs with any other web browser, it can be a useful option to speed it up.

To do this, you need to open the panel preferences in Safari, and click on the tab Advanced. Now, we activate the menu Developing, and in the drop-down list we select the option Clear caches.