         How to speed up MIUI updates on Xiaomi mobiles

If you are waiting for an update for your Xiaomi mobile there are a couple of tricks with which to accelerate it, at least a few days: from the system options and with the My Pilot program. We show you how you can access both and what you should take into account before signing up.

If we know something the owners of an Android mobile is that the updates arrive when they arrive and never fast enough, but not all brands are delayed to the same extent. There are even ways to ensure that these updates arrive a little earlier, as is the case with Xiaomi phones. Are you waiting for a new version that does not finish landing? We tell you a couple of ways to speed up your arrival.

Activate the ‘Receive updates before’ option

MIUI has tons of adjustments and configurations, not in vain it is one of the layers with greater possibilities of customization. And also include options that are intended to improve the experience for a future update: automatically install, download updates with mobile data and the one that interests us, ‘Receive updates before’.

To speed up the arrival of news on Xiaomi mobile phones, you have to do the following on your phone:

Access the settings and enter ‘On the phone’.

Go to ‘System update’ and click on the top three menu items.

Click on ‘Update settings’.

There you will see the option that we highlighted: ‘Receive updates sooner‘. Click on it.

From now on, Xiaomi should take your phone into account to include it in the first waves of each update. In itself it does not speed up the process too much, but you could go a few days ahead. With a disadvantage: being one of the first, you may encounter some errors in the update. You must take it into account.

Enter the ‘My Pilot’ tester program

MIUI beta versions have long since become unavailable to global users as Xiaomi limits them to Chinese territory. Even so, there is still the ‘My Pilot’ program, a voluntary option with which you can test the updates for some models before. Currently the MIUI Global and Stable official tester program is open, so you don’t lose anything by signing up: you may update early.

To enter the Xiaomi Mi Pilot program you must perform the following process:

Access the global website of the program.

Press ‘Click and register now’ and enter your phone details, also email.

Once the request has been sent Xiaomi will not notify you anything, so do not expect a warning email. In the event that your mobile has entered the test group of the future ROM, you will receive a notice to install it.

Despite the fact that the international My Pilot program is based on already stable and global ROMs, this does not imply that they are error-free: remember that installing their updates can make your mobile unstable. Rate it before signing up and, above all, before installing an OTA if they finally accept your mobile in the program. Currently, the mobiles suitable for entering the program are:

