How to speed up animations on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

You can slow down, speed up or remove the animations on your Samsung Galaxy mobile from the developer options. Step by step, we explain how.

One UI is the operating system of Samsung Galaxy mobiles, a layer with multiple functions to modify the operation of the terminal. One of the elements that you can change is the animations, which in the latest versions of One UI have increased their duration. You may speed up animations and this way, speed up the performance of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

If you prefer to reduce the waiting time for animations, be careful, because below we explain step by step how to speed up the animations on your Samsung Galaxy. What’s more, you can also slow them down or remove them directly, two processes that we will also teach you to carry out in the following lines.

How to speed up or slow down the One UI animations of your Samsung Galaxy

The animations of Samsung Galaxy mobiles have improved with the latest versions, but they have also been lengthened. Despite having screens with refresh rates of 90 Hz or 120 Hz, this duration can be annoying when using the terminal. Fortunately, there is an option to modify the speed of the animations of the models of the South Korean firm at your leisure.

To access these changes, the first thing you must do is activate development options on your mobile. This is a similar process on Android devices, even if they are from different manufacturers, and we remember it below:

Enter your mobile settings and go to the section “Phone information” or “About of the phone”.Go into “Software information”Find the section called “Build number” and click 6 times on it until a warning tells you that the developer options have been activated.

Once the developer options of your Samsung Galaxy have been activated, and before modifying the speed of the animations, it is necessary to know the three types of animations with which you can play to improve the performance of the terminal.

The first one is called “Scale of window animations” and affects pop-up and drop-down menu animations. The second one is “Transition animation scale” And, as its name suggests, it refers to the animations that appear when moving forward or backward within the same app. Finally, you can speed up or slow down the “Animation duration scale”, which are those animations that you see when opening folders, or opening and closing applications.

5 secret settings for your Samsung mobile that you have to activate right now

After knowing this information, it is time to know what steps should you follow to speed up or slow down the animations of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

Open your mobile settings and enter “Development options”.Slide down until you find the “Drawing” section. There are the three options that you must modify: “Scale of window animations”, “Scale of transition animation” and “Scale of animation duration”. Click on each of them and select the speed, from 0.5x to 10x . Note that the larger the number, the slower the speed animation playback. Therefore, if you want to speed them up, you will have to choose 0.5x. If you want them to be slower, go for 5x or 10x.

How to remove One UI animations from your Samsung Galaxy

If you directly want to do without the animations of your Samsung Galaxy mobile, you have two options to do so. One of them is enter developer options, as we have seen previously, and disable all three types of animations that we have mentioned.

The other method is simpler, and is also carried out from the terminal settings. So can remove animations:

Enter the settings app of your Samsung, click on the section “Accessibility”.Go into “Vision improvements”Check the box “Remove animations”.

If you don’t like the performance of your Samsung smartphone when removing deletions, you can activate them again following the same process. The most recommended thing is that you test the operation of the terminal with the different speeds of the animations to discover which option you like the most. So, you can improve the performance of your Samsung Galaxy mobile in just a few seconds.

