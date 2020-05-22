         How To Speed ​​Up iPhone Unlocking With Mask When Using Face ID

With the regular use of masks due to sanitary obligations, all mobiles that are unlocked through facial registration they must facilitate entry into the system without losing security. And Apple has developed its own way: Face ID detects if you are wearing a mask to offer you the unlock code. We teach you how to configure it.

With the introduction of Face ID Apple achieved a very secure facial unlock at the cost of some inconvenience, such as having a cut-out on the screen (notch) to include the entire recognition system. And it was not the only one since, with the regular use of the mask, unlocking the iPhone with Face ID can be slowed down because the system insists on identifying the face before offering numerical unlocking. To correct this Apple has included in iOS an option to detect the mask and allow faster access to the desktop. And it is already available to everyone.

Accelerates the safe unlock of iPhone with mask

IOS update that enables mask unlocking

The process to unlock an iPhone with Face ID activated involves scanning the face, identifying it, collating the data to verify that it matches the stored facial registration and authentication. Under normal circumstances this process takes less than a second since iPhone recognizes face almost instantly. The problem comes when, by covering part of the face with the mask, Face ID insists on obtaining the registration until it gives up and throws out the secondary secure unlocking system, the PIN code.

For avoid waiting as much as possible, and so that you do not have to remove the mask every time you want to access your iPhone with the face unlock, you must perform the following process:

The first step is update your iPhone to iOS 13.5. It is the latest version of the system and the one that opens the door to the improvement in unlocking the iPhone with a mask. Access your iPhone settings, enter ‘General’ and update it.

Once updated (the process can take more than ten minutes), the mask detection system is already activated: when the iPhone detects it on your face, it will vibrate and offer you access to the secondary unlock.

Swipe the screen up and enter your unlock code to access the iPhone.

Face ID detects the mask and activates the screen that facilitates the unlock by code

There is no way to use Face ID with a mask, not even registering an alternative Face ID while you are wearing it: the iPhone will detect that your face is covered and will not complete the registration of the secondary face. And it makes perfect sense since, if Face ID only used the portion of the face that is exposed outside the mask, it would be much easier than someone I could unlock your iPhone just by wearing a mask.

Apart from the secure unlock with mask iOS 13.5 introduces the API developed by Apple and Google for monitoring coronavirus infections. To make use of the applications that use said API, said update will be mandatory.

