How to solve problems with the microSD in a Xiaomi mobile

If MIUI 12 gives you problems with the SD card of your Xiaomi mobile, these methods can help you solve them.

The arrival of MIUI 12 to Xiaomi mobiles has generated problems in some terminals performance related to the microSD card. Many users have reported that, after receiving the update to the new version of the personalization layer, they cannot use the microSD or access their data. If this happens to you, here are several methods to solve the problems with the microSD in a Xiaomi mobile.

There are 6 methods that we explain to you to fix this more common problem than you think in MIUI 12. They are all very simple, so you do not require advanced knowledge to put them into practice. Without further ado, let’s see how you can bring back the microSD on your Xiaomi mobile.

Turn off the Xiaomi, clean and insert the microSD and turn it on again

The simplest thing you can do to solve problems with the microSD on your Xiaomi is this method. It consists of turning off the smartphone, removing the microSD card slot and clean the card carefully. Then, put the card back in its slot and turn on the mobile. Go to Settings> About phone> Storage and check if you can now access the data on the microSD normally.

Eject and reinsert the microSD card virtually

If the previous practice makes you lazy due to the fact of removing the cover, looking for an extraction spike, having to remove and insert the card and wait for the mobile to turn on again, you can remove and reinsert the microSD virtually. These are the steps you must follow to get it:

Enter the Xiaomi mobile settings.Access the section “On the phone”Click on the option “Storage”.Choose “Unmount SD card” to remove it safely.Now, click on “Mount SD card” and the microSD card should be available normally.

Format the microSD card

If the previous methods have not helped you much, and the microSD of your mobile is still useless, try to format the microSD card. You already know that this leads to the loss of the data you have stored on the device, so it is best to make a backup, for example, from your computer, to keep the files safe before proceeding with the restoration.

So you can format the microSD card of your Xiaomi mobile:

Enter the phone settings.Access the section “On the phone”Click on the option “Storage”.Choose the option “Format SD card”. To confirm the procedure, click on “Format SD Card”. Wait a few seconds, and your microSD card will be as good as new.

Format the microSD card with specialized programs

Another option is to format the microSD card with specialized programs for this task that will perform a more complete formatting. You can do it through your computer, where you can use tools like HP USB Disk Storage Format Tool, which you can download for free. It is in English, but the process you must follow to format the microSD is very simple.

6 hidden functions of MIUI 12 that you have to activate on your Xiaomi

Grant the necessary permissions to the microSD

The update to MIUI 12 has perhaps caused the microSD card lose the necessary permissions to function. Therefore, you must do a short procedure to re-grant them so that you can use it as before the update. It consists of this:

Access the folder “File manager” Select any file by pressing on it for a few seconds. Click on the option “Move”, appears at the bottom of the screen. “SD card”Select the specific folder to which you want to move the selected file. After the transfer, the permissions will be active again.

Factory reset Xiaomi mobile data

Finally, if the previous methods have not been helpful and the microSD card of your mobile is still disabled, you can choose to the most radical alternative: factory reset. This procedure deletes absolutely all the data on your mobile, so it is recommended that you make a backup copy to be able to restore it later. Later, follow these steps:

Enter the settings of your Xiaomi.Access the section “On the phone”Now enter “Storage”Select the option “Factory reset”.Confirm that you want to erase everything by storing in the phone by clicking on “Delete all data”.

If you have put the different methods in this guide into practice and your microSD card still does not work on the Xiaomi, perhaps the problem is with the card itself and not with the terminal. In that case, you can try using another microSD card and confirm these suspicions. If the problem was in the update to MIUI, the above solutions should be enough to fix it.

Related topics: Phones, Xiaomi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow