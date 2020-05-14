There are times that,even though we are very tired from a day that has been very long, or we have gotten up early than normal,we couldn’t fall asleep andin bed and having the hours of sleep that our body needs. For many, being able to sleep peacefully is a problem that occurs every nightand that means that the next day we cannot perform as much at work as in our leisure time as much as we would like. In addition, lack of sleep is linked to our mood, mood and the appearance of dark circles(In this information we showed you six simple and homemade tricks to eliminate dark circles).

existdifferent pharmaceuticals that can help you sleep well at night.But there are alsoother home remediesthat we can do just before going to bed and that can help us fall asleep sooner than we think.

Thetechnique “4-7-8”, made by Dr. Adrew Weil, who got his PhD from Harvard thanks to this discovery,It promises that we can fall asleep in just 60 seconds doing a simple exercise.In total, we have to follow three simple steps that will make our body relax.

What does the “4-7-8” technique consist of?

The first thing we should do is sit down (we can also do it lying on the bed, but the Weil recommends that it is better to do it with your back straight and supported by a backrest).Next, we must inhale the air through the nose and count to four.The next step is to hold your breath with that air in your nose for seven seconds.In the third and last step we will have to exhale the air for eight seconds in a strong and prolonged way. Ideally, repeat these steps about three times before lying down.We will verify that the dream makes an appearance.

Weil explains that cHow many more times do we carry out this exercise throughout the daysThe easier it will be for us to fall asleep faster.

Remember thatIn order to fall asleep there are also different healthy routines that you can add to your day to day. Even at night we can lose weight and say goodbye to fat(In this information we showed you the key to lose weight sleeping).A good diet at dinner is also an aid to rest better and, in addition, lose those extra kilos(Here we were talking about six foods that will help you sleep well and also lose weight).Start the day rested and full of energy with the help of these tips.

